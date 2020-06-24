Columbia businesses welcome mask rule but have enforcement questions

COLUMBIA — Businesses in Columbia mostly welcomed the clarity of a city ordinance going into effect Friday that requires the wearing of masks inside commercial businesses, but a lot of questions remained.

Carl Blackstone, CEO of the Columbia Chamber of Commerce, spent much of Wednesday fielding those questions and seeking answers. Among the questions: does someone working alone in a business or separate office need to keep a mask on? Another question: How will the new policy be enforced?

On Tuesday, Columbia City Council made violation of the ordinance a civil penalty with a fine of $25 for individuals and $100 for businesses.

Blackstone hopes that people will take council's action as a reminder to wear a mask for the protection of themselves and others as the city looks to curb the spread of the coronavirus. Richland County has the second most confirmed cases in the state.

"I think they did it with good intentions," Blackstone said.

The measure should at least bring clarity about what is the right thing to do, Blackstone said. "I can definitely see how it is confusing to a lot of people."

Steve Cook, chairman of the board of the Five Points Association and owner of Saluda's restaurant in the neighborhood, hopes this will bring greater compliance.

"I'm so tired of the message changing," Cook said.

Columbia joined Greenville in passing a local face mask ordinance. Charleston and Mount Pleasant are considering their own versions.

Midlands retailers already are adjusting to the change in the Capital City.

Columbiana Centre, the largest mall in the Midlands, will post signs on its entrances noting that masks are required, according to a statement from Rachel Wille, spokeswoman for owner Brookfield Properties.

Security guards will be reminding visitors of the requirement and will have spare masks to give visitors, Wille said.

Martha Studstill, owner of Uptown boutique of Main Street, said she has been only doing online business with pickup of orders in recent weeks, in part because she saw so few people on the street wearing masks.

She hopes that her store can reopen for limited shopping in the coming weeks so that she can sell off her remaining inventory. Earlier this month she decided that the store should close, though she hopes someone will buy the business and go forward with it.

When the store closed for the coronavirus in March, she had hoped for just a one-month interruption. But when her gift shop could not be open for Mother's Day, a big event for the store in most years, she began to think of getting out.

She hopes that city council's move on masks would allow her to reopen without believing that her health is at risk.

"We could have a little more confidence with people coming into the store," she said.

Joe Walker III, an owner of 17 Marcos Pizza restaurants in the state and a member of Richland County Council, believes that Columbia has overstepped its authority in requiring masks as a matter of law.

Neither local or even state government has that power constitutionally, Walker said. He believes the city council's goal was just to make headlines.

Walker thinks that people should wear masks, but that requiring it in stores is more likely to damage the city's businesses than to really boost public health.

"It's going to be the death knell for many of them," he said.

Meanwhile, the Richland County Council has posted a questionnaire online asking residents about their views on a mask mandate.