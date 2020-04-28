Columbia bank keeps coronavirus aid focused on small businesses

COLUMBIA — The Great Recession left Optus Bank reeling, overexposed with loans to the industries and people hardest hit. This time around, the bank is a model in battling the economic crisis brought on by the novel coronavirus.

One of the smallest institutions in the Palmetto State, Columbia-based Optus caters to women- and minority-owned businesses.

It is among community banks nationwide with an outsized role in helping small businesses stay afloat in the pandemic, navigating a federal aid process riddled with technical glitches and unintended funding of big businesses. Others include Charleston's Beacon Community Bank and South Atlantic Bank in Myrtle Beach.

“We’re nimble, so that gave us an advantage,” Optus CEO Dominik Mjartan said.

Earlier this month, Optus processed 175 applications for the CARE Act's Paycheck Protection Program, which offered loans designed to help small businesses keep employees on the payroll. The loans are forgiven if the money is used as intended.

The bank received approval through the U.S. Small Business Administration for 114 loans over 10 days before the $350 billion provided through the initial federal stimulus law, signed March 27, ran out. Those more than $22 million in loans will support 2,711 jobs, primarily in South Carolina, including employees of restaurants, nonprofits, and construction companies.

But what kept Mjartan up at night was the $4.7 million worth of loans his team couldn't get funded in time.

“There’s a huge backlog of applications sitting on bankers’ desks,” said Fred Green, president of the South Carolina Bankers Association.

The additional $310 billion Congress approved last week for a second round was much needed, he said.

“When the last round stopped there were thousands of applications waiting to still be processed,” Green said.

Banks like Optus are why Congress set aside $60 billion of the program's second round for small banks and credit unions that can reach underserved communities, said U.S. Sen. Tim Scott, R-S.C.

“Because of the pace which the money is going to run out, we’ve kind of shut down everything else to make sure we can serve as many of the small borrowers as possible,” Mjartan said.

According to SBA data, South Carolina businesses received $3.8 billion from the first round of funding, with loans going out to 23,000 companies. The average loan size was $165,000.

The Paycheck Protection Program was a large chunk of last month's $2 trillion stimulus package intended to help businesses, families and state governments weather the pandemic. But its rollout was tumultuous.

More than 220 publicly traded companies applied for at least $870 million from the program meant for businesses without access to other sources of capital, CNBC reported. At least 13 have returned $98 million amid mounting pressure.

The program's technical issues continued Monday, when loans became available through the second round. The website processing applications crashed several times, according to CNN, after the SBA made adjustments in an attempt to ensure all lenders could submit at the same rate per hour, keeping big and small banks on equal footing.

But getting hundreds of billions out the door in time to keep small business open has been no easy task considering the agency typically handles about $25 billion in loans a year.

“It's not been smooth, but standing up a $350 billion program in a week, there’s going to be issues,” Mjartan said.

All the while, small business owners panicked as they weren’t hearing back from the large banks that took their applications.

While Optus Bank lacks the manpower of those large banks, it shined in its willingness to spend time on even very small applications. When Optus employees came across issues such as a missing reference code or driver's license number, they called rather than toss the papers aside.

“I don't want to go to sleep at night thinking, ‘You know what, we could have helped that seven-employee, woman-owned business, but we didn't bother to call back and say, 'You missed one code,’" Mjartan said.

Because of this, officials rallied around small banks. Bank of America, Synovus and other regional banks deposited funds at Optus that helped with loans.

Optus received referrals from large banks that didn’t want to deal with the $5,000 and $10,000 loans that don't come with a profit.

“That $5,000 loan makes no sense at the bank,” Mjartan said. “As soon as you accept that application, you just told your shareholders we’re going to lose you money.”

But his board supported the decision to help those most in need, something the bank has done since its founding in 1921 by a group of African American business owners wanting to increase access to capital

Sitting in his office last week, Mjartan watched as a couple walked past his window. The woman broke down in tears when he offered assistance, because they hadn't been able get help elsewhere. In business for 30 years, the couple just wanted to be able to pay their 31 employees for the next eight weeks.

Optus Bank knows what it is to struggle.

“If you bank at the bottom two rungs of the socioeconomic ladder, you’re banking the more vulnerable people," Mjartan said. "You're stepping into that gap.”

And prior to 2008, the bank didn't diversify its portfolio enough.

"A couple loans go bad, that will take you down," Mjartan said.

But in 2012, the bank's chairman and largest shareholder invested heavily to recapitalize, this time ensuring risks were mitigated with tools like SBA guarantees. The bank has enjoyed six years of profit growth and more than doubled in size. Preparing for another financial downturn, the bank had $30 million in cash on hand when the coronavirus pandemic sent the economy spiraling.

The PPP loans now constitute 30 percent of the bank’s balance sheet, and in addition to new accounts opened, grew the bank’s size by 30 percent over the course of two weeks to about $100 million.

When the second round of funding opened Monday, the bank had $10 million worth of applications ready to submit, representing more than 1,000 jobs.

They’re not the only ones.

Beacon Community Bank, South Carolina’s first startup bank in more than a decade, hadn’t even been approved as an SBA lender before the loan program was announced. On a truncated timeline, the bank received approval to fund 210 loans for more than $31 million, supporting 3,300 jobs in the Charleston area.

“We had people break down in tears of joy when we called to tell them their loan was approved,” Beacon CEO Brooks Melton said.

Myrtle Beach-based South Atlantic Bank, which serves communities up and down the coast, huddled a week before the first round of funding in preparation for the demand, CEO Wayne Wicker said.

“It was crazy. The doors opened and the floodgates opened, too,” he said.

In the first round, the bank distributed $75 million worth of forgivable loans in all three markets it serves — Charleston, Myrtle Beach and Hilton Head. It made several loans over $2 million, but loan size averaged around $115,000, Wicker said. They also opened 500 new accounts.

“Our employees worked 24/7,” he said. “We’re not used to processing and booking 650 loans in two weeks.”