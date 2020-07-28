College of Charleston will start semester online, in-person classes delayed until Sept. 14

Students at the College of Charleston will start the upcoming fall semester online as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

The first day of class will still be Aug. 25, but students won't show up for in-person instruction on campus until three weeks later on Sept. 14.

The level of disease activity in the Charleston area is too high to safely bring students back to campus, CofC President Andrew Hsu told the college's board of trustees during a virtual meeting Tuesday.

On-campus housing, dining and parking will mostly remain closed during this time, Hsu said. Money will be refunded to students on a prorated basis to reflect this, he said.

Hsu cited a limited availability of hospital beds, delays in COVID-19 testing, health care staffing shortages and a high percent positive rate in the Lowcountry, all indicating that a safe return to campus in late August would be difficult.

"As the father of a rising college freshman, I certainly understand how disappointing and how difficult this decision may be for our students," Hsu said. "While I, too, am certainly disappointed that we have had to delay our return to campus, I am confident that our faculty and staff have developed an extremely robust online remote learning environment."

The college will delay move-in for residential students, which was originally expected to take place the week of Aug. 20. New move-in dates are still being finalized and will be announced soon, according to a university news release.

Students with extenuating circumstances may apply for on-campus housing to begin the semester, but availability will be limited.

The College of Charleston's announcement comes less than a week after several universities across the state, including Clemson University, Coastal Carolina University and Francis Marion University, said they would start the semester entirely online to keep students safe and prevent the spread of the virus.

The state's largest college, the University of South Carolina, has not announced any plans to delay in-person instruction. Students will start the school year with a combination in-person and virtual courses.

The Citadel, Lander University and USC remain the only major four-year colleges in South Carolina that have not announced plans to begin the upcoming semester with online-only instruction.

CofC released its plans earlier this month to start the school year. The plan, called “Back on the Bricks: The College of Charleston Plan for Fall 2020,” included both in-person and virtual instruction, which officials said was subject to change depending on COVID-19 conditions.

Under the original plan, students were told not to expect traditional, face-to-face instruction for every course meeting when they returned to campus. Professors would teach in their assigned classrooms most days, but with a reduced number of students.

Most courses would included "blended instruction," where students received some instruction in-person and some instruction online.

The college suspended in-person instruction in mid-March through the end of the spring semester as a result of the pandemic.