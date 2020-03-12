You are the owner of this article.
College of Charleston to suspend in-person classes for one week after spring break

  • Updated
randolph hall.jpg (copy)
Randolph Hall on the College of Charleston campus Friday, Jan. 10, 2020. The college is celebrating its 250th anniversary this year. File/Grace Beahm Alford/Staff

 By Grace Beahm Alford gbeahm@postandcourier.com

The College of Charleston will suspend all in-person classes for one week following spring break in response to growing coronavirus concerns, officials announced Thursday. 

All academic instruction will be held online March 23-27, President Andrew Hsu said in an email to students and faculty. 

Campus will remain open and operational, but students are encouraged to return home or stay home during spring break and the online learning week. 

Earlier this week, the college scheduled Thursday as an organized eLearning day to test the university's capacity for virtual instruction. It's important for all students to participate so the college can identify any technology issues before the official online learning week is launched, Hsu said. 

It is possible the college could extend its online learning period beyond March 27. 

"As we all watch what is happening with the Coronoavirus pandemic in the U.S. and around the world, it’s probably safe to say that this situation will, unfortunately, get worse before it improves," Hsu said. 

The college also announced it would extend its international travel ban through June 30. 

For more information, visit https://emergency.cofc.edu/suspension-of-in-person-classes-due-to-coronavirus-pandemic-march-23-27/.

Contact Jenna Schiferl at 843-937-5764. Follow her on Twitter at @jennaschif. 

