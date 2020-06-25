College of Charleston releases tentative proposal of what fall instruction will look like

The College of Charleston has released a first look at what students and teachers could expect when they return to school this fall.

The board of trustees got details of the proposal Thursday after college officials spent weeks researching and drafting potential reopening plans brought before President Andrew Hsu earlier this month.

Under the proposal, the “vast majority” of classes at the College of Charleston next year could be converted to a hybrid model, where students receive instruction both in-person and virtually, said Paul Patrick, the president’s chief of staff.

“Students should not expect to be in traditional, in-person classes for every meeting of most of their course sections,” Patrick said.

Maximum class sizes have been readjusted to accommodate for 6 feet of separation and social distancing, he said.

The new maximum occupancy for classrooms typically sits at about 30 to 40 percent of what the room would have originally accommodated.

Classroom seats and desks would be clearly marked to indicate where students should sit to maintain social distancing, and everyone would be expected to clean their area with disinfectant wipes upon entering and leaving, similar to how you clean equipment at a fitness studio.

Under the proposed plan, all of the college’s 270 or so classrooms would be equipped with a camera so that instruction could take place from a distance in real time, Patrick said.

Because some students will have extenuating circumstances or health concerns that prevent them from feeling comfortable with the idea of returning to campus.

As a result, the college's initial plan is to have infrastructure in place to allow all students to enroll in an entirely virtual curriculum if they so choose.

“We will allow our students who, for whatever reason, if they do not feel like they can be in any in-person settings that a student will be able to to attend the College of Charleston, to continue to make progress towards their degree wholly online,” Patrick said.

Due to the nature of next year’s curriculum that relies heavily on technology, the college is also proposing a laptop requirement for all students. After surveying the campus this spring, Patrick said the “overwhelming majority” of students already have access to a personal device.

The plan brought before trustees has not yet been finalized, said spokesman Ron Menchaca, and was presented this week so the board could provide feedback before an official plan is announced.

Changes to campus culture

In an effort to reduce the spread of the COVID-19 virus, the college will require face coverings to be worn on campus, according to the proposal. Special exceptions will be made for individuals with extenuating circumstances.

Patrick emphasized the difficulty in enforcing mask requirements on campus, but said the college is working with the Student Government Association to develop a “fall 2020 wellness pledge” students can sign. Amendments to student code of conduct are also being considered to allow a “progressive discipline policy” for those not wearing a face mask.

Social distancing will also be mandated, both at outdoor and indoor gatherings.

Virtual meetings will be encouraged “if at all possible,” and indoor events will be limited to 30 people. Outdoor meetings will be limited to no more than 50 people.

Under Thursday’s proposal, residence hall density could be significantly reduced next school year. Student occupancy will likely sit somewhere around 70 of the college’s originally designed residence hall capacity, Patrick said.

Around 27 percent of rooms will still be double occupancy but will have access to a private bathroom. Around 73 percent of rooms will be single occupancy.

If approved, this decision will reduce the college’s capacity to about 2,400 beds, compared with the 3,200 students who’ve placed enrollment deposits, Patrick said.

The college will prioritize freshmen for on-campus housing, and is considering offering financial incentives for those who opt to seek off-campus residences.

The reduction in on-campus residence capacity could have an estimated $3 million impact on college revenues, he said.

Because the Buist Rivers residence hall features a hall-style bathroom floor plan, it could be used to quarantine and isolate students who test positive for the virus or who become symptomatic.

Mitigating virus spread

As of Thursday, the college is not planning to require automatic testing of all students and faculty members as they return to campus.

That’s because even though a test could show a negative result one day, a student could become exposed to the virus and test positive three days later, said Bridget McLernon-Sykes, director of student health services.

Instead, the college is planning to establish a testing protocol for those who feel symptomatic or who know they’ve been exposed to someone who’s tested positive.

“This is obviously a very controversial sort of topic because we are absolutely aware that our other large institutions in the state have decided to approach it in a different way,” McLerndon-Sykes said.

Still, she said, the uncertain nature of the pandemic means that this plan is still subject to change.

The college is also proposing that anyone who is planning to visit the campus complete a short screening questionnaire before they do so, likely to be developed through the campus’ existing Cougar Alert software.

The college is expected to finalize and announce its campus reopening plan sometime next week.