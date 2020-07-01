College of Charleston releases fall semester plan, features online and in-person courses

The College of Charleston released its plan for the fall semester, detailing a "blended instruction" model that will feature both online and in-person classes for students.

The plan, called "Back on the Bricks: The College of Charleston Plan for Fall 2020," was released Wednesday, giving students and parents an official outline of what to expect this fall amid the coronavirus.

Students shouldn't expect to be in traditional in-person classes for every meeting of most courses, according to the plan. Faculty will teach in their assigned classrooms on most days but with a reduced number of students. About 20 percent of the school's courses will be completely online.

Faculty are making adjustments for those classes not suited for teaching in a blended format. Those plans will be shared in the coming weeks.

Seating capacity inside classrooms will be reduced to ensure social distancing is practiced. Occupancy limits have been calculated based on individuals maintaining 6 feet of social distancing, which will reduce normal classroom occupancy levels by 30 to 40 percent.

President Andrew Hsu said the college could revert back to online-only classes if coronavirus conditions worsen considerably.

"The goal really is to keep everybody safe," he said. "The lesson we have learned over the spring semester is things change very rapidly. You can never say never."

Safety measures

The school will use strict health precautions.

Face coverings are required at all times on the campus. The college will provide at least one reusable face covering to all students, faculty and staff and will provide training on proper use, removal and washing of reusable face coverings.

Exceptions will be made for: those working outside or in a private office who can guarantee 6 feet of social distancing; persons in assigned, on-campus residence halls; people who are eating; those needing accommodations per the Americans with Disabilities Act); persons actively having trouble breathing, who are unconscious, incapacitated or otherwise unable to remove their face covering without assistance; or if the face covering presents or exacerbates another hazard or condition.

An exception will also be granted to those who qualify under the ADA, Occupational Safety and Health Administration, or Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Students must wear masks or face coverings inside classrooms. Additionally, faculty, staff and students are responsible for cleaning their respective areas and desks when entering classrooms. They will also be required to pass a daily health self-screening using a free smartphone application or an alternative method prior to coming on campus or entering campus facilities.

Sign up for our new health newsletter The best of health, hospital and science coverage in South Carolina, delivered to your inbox weekly. Email

Sign Up!

Students will be required to show their professors they have completed and passed this daily health self-screening before entering class. Those exhibiting COVID-19 symptoms or feeling ill should not physically report to class.

Regarding testing, the college does not intend to mandate COVID-19 testing for everyone returning to campus. The school will require testing for anyone who is symptomatic or for anyone who is asymptomatic and has come into direct contact with a person who has tested positive for the coronavirus no sooner than seven days into their own quarantine period.

If a person tests positive, students and employees will be required to continue isolating until at least 10 days have passed since symptoms first appeared and at least three days have passed since the resolution of fever.

Roommates and close contacts of students testing positive for the coronavirus will be required to quarantine for 14 days from their last contact with the positive patient.

Life in the dorms will be impacted, too.

Dorm assignment capacity has been reduced by 35 percent to help prevent transmission of the disease, said Amy Orr, director of business and auxiliary services. There will be no triple occupancy rooms this fall, Orr said.

Single occupancy has increased from 19 to 68 percent, Orr said. Double occupancy will make up the remaining percentage this semester.

Travel

The school has also placed limitations on travel.

The college has canceled all international programs for fall 2020, including all school-sponsored, exchange and affiliate programs. The college is hopeful it will be able to plan international programs for spring semester 2021.

During the fall semester, the school encourages students to limit travel to only that which is essential. Anyone traveling to a coronavirus hot spot or outside the country will be required to quarantine at least 14 days before returning to campus.

The plan was developed in consultation with students, faculty, staff, deans, chairs, senior administrators, parents, trustees, alumni, health professionals and community members.