College of Charleston cancels fall break; in-person classes will end around Thanksgiving

College of Charleston will resume in-person classes for the 2020-21 school year, but there will be some changes.

The latest update from the historic college in the heart of downtown Charleston is that fall break will be canceled. But in-person classes will also end around Thanksgiving. This comes after in-person classes were cancelled in mid-March in an effort to stem the spread of the novel coronavirus.

"Our hope is that the hybrid semester will allow us to minimize the spread and transmission of possible infections, while still maintaining some semblance of the unique Charleston experience," College of Charleston President Andrew T. Hsu said. "In order to not penalize those students who may have difficulty in a virtual setting, faculty will be instructed to design their courses so that meaningful assessment is done throughout the semester. And, of course, we have incorporated plenty of storm dates in anticipation of what may be a very active hurricane season."

The last day for in-person classes is Nov. 24. Online classes will start Nov. 30 and continue through Dec. 4.

Last month, 10 planning groups started studying everything from student engagement and experience to potential modifications to the college's 2020 academic calendar.

Other potential changes to the fall semester include limiting class sizes and campus gatherings, Hsu previously told The Post and Courier, or opting for some sort of online learning hybrid model where students complete hands-on activities, such as science labs, on campus but attend lectures virtually.

There's a major push to get students back on campus across South Carolina.

Some colleges have faced a major financial hit as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic and campus closures. The S.C. Commission on Higher Education has estimated the state’s public colleges have anticipated a nearly $118 million in combined losses, the majority attributed to housing and meal plan refunds.