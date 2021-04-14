CofC holds its 1st COVID-19 vaccine clinic, with shots hard to reach to students so far

The College of Charleston held its first vaccination clinic for students on April 14 after receiving a designation as a vaccine distributor from the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control.

The clinic offered 300 appointments for the Moderna vaccine at the Student Health Services building at 181 Calhoun Street. It was completely booked within 30 minutes of being announced to students on April 9, according to a news release.

Events geared toward college students are especially important given their usual age group has received the least vaccines of any age bracket in South Carolina. Officials at DHEC have said they are concerned about low vaccination rates among younger people, who also are more prone to activities that could spread the virus, like gathering in crowded places.

Harry Pastides, an epidemiologist and the former president of the University of South Carolina, even suggested younger people might have been prioritized for vaccine eligibility sooner.

"We immunized those who were most likely to remain behind closed doors," Pastides said during an American Medical Association web show April 9.

CofC has planned four additional events on April 20, April 26, April 28 and April 30.

Students are able to schedule appointments through their student health portal on a first-come, first-serve basis, according to the release. The health services office is not accepting walk-in appointments.

The college will host additional vaccine events to meet student demand and administer second doses of the vaccine.

Statewide numbers

New cases reported: 466 confirmed, 348 probable.

Total cases in S.C.: 472,786 confirmed, 92,145 probable.

Percent positive: 8.6 percent.

New deaths reported: 15 confirmed, 0 probable.

Total deaths in S.C.: 8,192 confirmed, 1,112 probable.

Percent of ICU beds filled: 72 percent.

How S.C. ranks in vaccines

Sign up for our new health newsletter The best of health, hospital and science coverage in South Carolina, delivered to your inbox weekly. Email

Sign Up!

South Carolina ranks 42nd in the nation regarding the number of vaccines administered per 100,000 people as of April 13, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Hardest-hit areas

In the total number of newly confirmed cases, Greenville County (65), Charleston County (41) and Horry County (33) saw the highest totals.

What about tri-county?

Charleston County had 41 new cases on April 14, while Berkeley had 20 and Dorchester 15.

Deaths

Six of the new confirmed deaths reported were patients age 35 to 64, and eight were 65 and older. One was a young adult age 18 to 34.

Hospitalizations

Of the 561 COVID-19 patients hospitalized as of April 14, 134 were in the ICU and 62 were using ventilators.

Long-term care facilities

There have been 19,794 confirmed coronavirus cases in nursing homes and assisted-living facilities: 12,261 residents and 7,533 staff workers, according to DHEC data.

So far, 1,912 residents have died from the virus, a mortality rate of 16 percent. Twenty-nine workers also have died. Together, they account for 24 percent of deaths in the state, the data from April 11 shows.

Of the 685 facilities DHEC monitored, the virus has been found in 509. There are active outbreaks at 49 of them.

Some type of visitation — indoor, outdoor or both — is allowed at 642 facilities; 25 do not allow it; and 18 did not report.

What do experts say?

According to a state-level report generated by the White House each week, South Carolina has the 19th-lowest number of new COVID-19 cases, adjusted for the size of each state's population. South Carolina ranks 13th in the number of new deaths reported during the first week of April. (In both rankings, the No. 1 slot is given to the state with the least transmission or the fewest deaths).

Although cases have plateaued, the majority of counties in the state are still considered to have "high transmission" of COVID-19. Counties in the Upstate are in the worst shape.