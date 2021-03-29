Coastal SC hospital giving opportunities for 2nd vaccine shots for people who missed them

For people who missed the second dose of the Pfizer vaccine, a Grand Strand hospital system is offering opportunities to make it up.

Gayle Resetar, chief operating officer for Tidelands Health, said the organization reached out to the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control with concerns that people who missed a second shot or had an appointment canceled because of supply issues had no way to finish their vaccination series.

"There was a lot of angst out there about second doses," Resetar said.

DHEC responded by providing Tidelands Health with 2,300 doses of the Pfizer vaccine specifically for people who don't have a second appointment. Anyone interested can make an appointment at tidelandshealth.org/seconddose.

According to an analysis by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, a small portion of South Carolina vaccine recipients — about 2.5 percent — missed their second dose of either the Moderna or Pfizer vaccine.

People are supposed to wait four weeks for the Moderna option and three weeks for Pfizer. But the CDC has said the second shot "may be administered up to 42 days after the first dose when a delay is unavoidable." Still, state and federal health authorities think there is work to be done to drive that number down.

Nick Davidson, senior deputy for public health at DHEC, said the agency appreciates Tidelands Health's efforts to make sure second doses are delivered to people who had missed them. Davidson said DHEC would continue to look for opportunities to work with hospitals to make sure everyone gets their second dose.

"If you never get your second shot, it means you're never fully vaccinated," Dr. Michael Kacka, chief medical officer for COVID-19 at DHEC, said March 26. "All the benefits of getting fully vaccinated don't apply to you if you don't get a second shot."

The second shot is supposed to provide more long-term immunity, Kacka added. The CDC's recommendations say once fully vaccinated, people can gather indoors with other vaccinated people without wearing masks. You can also more safely visit relatives, the CDC has said, and you won't have to be tested or quarantine if exposed to someone who has COVID-19.

In addition, the CDC says scientists still aren't sure how effective the available vaccines are at preventing the spread of the virus. Up to this point, the vaccines have been proven to reduce the likelihood the recipient gets symptomatic COVID-19.

Statewide numbers

New cases reported: 499 confirmed, 280 probable.

Total cases in S.C.: 464,169 confirmed, 85,899 probable.

Percent positive: 4.7 percent.

New deaths reported: None.

Total deaths in S.C.: 8,053 confirmed, 1,069 probable.

Percent of ICU beds filled: 65 percent.

How does S.C. rank in vaccines administered per 100,000 people?

41st as of March 28, according to the CDC.

Hardest-hit areas

In the total number of newly confirmed cases, Greenville County (92), Charleston County (42), and Spartanburg and York counties (both with 34) saw the highest totals.

What about the tri-county?

Charleston County had 42 new cases on March 29, while Berkeley had 22 and Dorchester had 12.

Hospitalizations

Of the 518 COVID-19 patients hospitalized as of March 29, 125 were in the ICU and 59 were using ventilators.

What do experts say?

New research out from the CDC on March 29 further bolsters confidence in the two-dose Moderna and Pfizer vaccines, with results from a study of health care workers and first responders showing 90 percent efficacy in preventing any COVID-19 infection.

Researchers followed about 4,000 vaccine recipients for 13 weeks. Each of the subjects took regular COVID-19 tests.

The results demonstrated that the COVID-19 vaccines are not only effective in preventing symptomatic coronavirus disease but also non-symptomatic disease. That is good news for everyone who takes the vaccines because researchers remain unsure if it is still possible to contract a mild case and spread the virus to others after vaccination.

The Johnson & Johnson vaccine, the third option available in the United States, was not studied in the report.