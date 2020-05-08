Coast Guard worried about funds amid COVID-19, but North Charleston base project on track

Coast Guard Commandant Adm. Karl Schultz stood behind a podium in late February at a Charleston peninsula dock and announced a new and massive base would be built in North Charleston.

Roughly a week later, everything in Charleston and America would begin to change. On Feb. 29, a Washington state man was the first reported COVID-19 death in the country.

Since then, the Coast Guard has been in a constant struggle, continuing its missions overseas but also facing an uncertain future with delayed funding for needed infrastructure.

Coast Guardsmen began wearing personal protective equipment during their deployments and began assisting with the nation's mission of responding to the novel coronavirus. At the same time, a bill that would provide funding for much needed assets to help them complete their missions on the shore was lost amid Congress' shuffle for pandemic aid for millions of American families and businesses.

During the Navy League’s Sea-Air-Space conference last month, which was moved from National Harbor Maryland to an online video chat, Schultz didn't mince words. He said the COVID-19 pandemic only "validates the urgency” for more funding.

But despite the commandant's worries about funding being held up, Coast Guard Sector Charleston is confident the plans to consolidate the area's Coast Guard bases is still a go.

"Although the Coast Guard has altered our work routines and methods of mission execution during the COVID-19 pandemic, planning for Coast Guard Base Charleston redevelopment has continued on schedule," Coast Guard Sector Charleston spokesman Phillip VanderWeit said.

But in weeks that often feel like months during this pandemic, 2025 seems very far off.

In addition to the economic uncertainties associated with the coronavirus, there is also a presidential election in November that could shift the priorities for any additional funding needed for the project. A brutal hurricane season is anticipated to hit America this summer. And routine flooding in the Lowcountry could also cause problems for construction near the water.

Small steps, big footprint

The Coast Guard has already received $23 million in Major Acquisitions Systems Infrastructure funding in Fiscal Year 2019 to house National Security Cutters in Charleston. Additionally, $140 million awarded in Fiscal Year 2019 aimed to make Charleston’s shore infrastructure stronger against hurricanes.

Joseph Von Nessen, a research economist at the University of South Carolina's Darla Moore School of Business, has done studies on how large the military's footprint is in the Palmetto State. It's big.

In a report for the S.C. Military Base Task Force, Nessen reported that one out of every 12 jobs in the state can be traced back to the military. Defense spending accounted for 2.3 percent of the state’s gross domestic product. That number has been steadily growing because of military contractors and continued federal investment in South Carolina.

But, like a hurricane's trajectory, federal funding can shift rapidly and with little notice.

"Depending on what the priorities are based on virus relief or stimulus relief there can be a reevaluation, " Nessen said. "Individual leaders have to look at where the administration's priorities are."

Sign up for our new health newsletter The best of health, hospital and science coverage in South Carolina, delivered to your inbox weekly. Email

Sign Up!

While congressional efforts have been turned almost entirely to economic relief from the pandemic, Nessen said ignoring funding for military infrastructure in South Carolina could also cause trouble.

Additionally, the Coast Guard deals with more strenuous budget woes than other armed services branches because it is under the umbrella of the Department of Homeland Security, not the Department of Defense.

"The military footprint is large and it has a significant economic impact in the state," Nessen said. "To that extent, we want to see that sector maintained during all of this."

North Area expansion

Plans for the project are still being finalized, VanderWeit said. Since the base will be in the same North Charleston complex as the Department of Homeland Security and Federal Law Enforcement Training Center, both agencies have input on what the installation will look like. The plans are anticipated to be finished by August.

The massive 2,800-acre property consists of public and private assets, including Deytens Shipyard, the U.S. Department of State, the Naval Fleet and Industrial Supply Center, the State Port Authority and the Naval Reserve Center.

Overall, personnel will be doubled to 2,000 within the next five years, adding five national security cutters and several offshore patrol ships, as well as making Charleston Harbor the deepest port on the East Coast.

The consolidation on the campus could be as much as $500 million. And even with uncertainty in future funding, the Coast Guard remains confident in the completion of the project.

"We are dedicated to this future project and continue to work closely with our partners and neighbors to bring the commandant's vision for the Coast Guard in Charleston to fruition," said Matt Bournonville, the commanding officer of USCG Base Charleston.

The plans also call for closing the historic Charleston Coast Guard Station on Tradd Street. That campus was first commissioned in 1914, and the structures on the property date to the 1850s.

While there is speculation of Tradd Street becoming a public park, residential housing or even a flood pumping station, no decisions have been made regarding the historic property's future, VanderWeit said.

The base could become even more important in the coming years in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

Political spitballs thrown between Washington, where President Donald Trump has placed blame on China for the spread of the virus, and government officials in Beijing has escalated worries of a global conflict between the two countries. And some experts worry that another escalation scenario like the Cold War could happen between the two countries.

Base or no base, Charleston's Coast Guardsmen are standing at the ready for whatever happens.

"Our service has never been more relevant, and it is the expansion of locations like Charleston, through critical infrastructure capitalization efforts, that will keep our men and woman driving boats, flying aircraft, protecting ports and answering the nation's call," VanderWeit said.