Closed during coronavirus, this Charleston tour company started streaming online

The coronavirus pandemic has brought tourism in Charleston to a near standstill, leaving downtown streets that are typically bustling with walking tour groups and horse-drawn carriages unusually quiet.
But, for the last several weeks, some guides have kept going, only now their audience of tourgoers has been replaced by a cellphone's front-facing camera.
John LaVerne, who owns Charleston's Bulldog Tours, was host of the company's first of a series of live-streamed videos March 18, the same day the city announced all tours would be suspended indefinitely because of the onset of the coronavirus health crisis.
At that time, the city's streets were still somewhat noisy, so he ducked into Prices Alley off of King Street and "just started talking," he said, all while streaming the video live on the Bulldog Tours Facebook page.
"Just know that we're gonna be here for a long time, and we'll get through all of this," LaVerne said in the video, after explaining his plan to keep tours going.
LaVerne and his team of guides have been hosting live-streamed tours daily, starting at 2 p.m. Every Friday and Saturday, they also host a ghost tour at 8 p.m.
LaVerne said he was overwhelmed by the initial response. More than 14,000 people viewed his original video.
While his team of guides have grown accustomed to leading around as many as 20 people on a downtown walking tour on a typical day, their remote audience is exponentially larger.
Most of the virtual tour videos on the company's Facebook page have at least 2,000 views, and all the videos combined have drawn well over 100,000.
Guides hold their virtual tours in places where they can practice social distancing, LaVerne said, and they've taken viewers to some places that are outside of Bulldog's typical tour routes.
Two videos gave viewers a look at the history of the former Charleston Naval Base in North Charleston. In another, a guide discusses the history of Lowcountry cuisine while walking along Shem Creek.
For Easter, LaVerne said, they've planned a special "Holy City tour" that highlights Mother Emanuel AME Church.
And in one virtual tour, a guide spent the night in the Old Charleston Jail on Magazine Street. The overnight stay was documented in a series of seven videos, starting at the beginning of the night and ending the following morning.
About 50 guides will be hosting the tours on a rotating basis, LaVerne said. They're all volunteering their time since, like most tourism-related businesses in Charleston, the company has only been able to retain a small number of paid employees during the downturn.
LaVerne himself isn't on the payroll, so he said he's considering this time his "unpaid sabbatical."
"We're all in this together," he said. "Charleston has been through a lot in the last 350 years. This city has always persevered."