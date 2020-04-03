Clemson's Swinney has 'zero doubt' college football season will start on time

CLEMSON — Dabo Swinney can feel it: His feet are carrying him down The Hill, full speed ahead, against the backdrop of 80,000 orange-clad fans packed inside Death Valley. The crowd roars. The ball is kicked off. Football is back — right on schedule.

In Swinney's scenario, Clemson will play its first home game of the season, against Louisville, on Sept. 12, as originally planned. Same with its opener Sept. 3 at Georgia Tech.

"I think that's what's going to happen," Swinney said Friday morning. "I have zero doubt."

Some powerful voices, most notably ESPN analyst Kirk Herbstreit, have posited a darker outlook. The coronavirus, which had killed more than 58,000 people worldwide by Friday afternoon and has yet to peak, has rendered the United States in a holding pattern. President Trump has extended social distancing guidelines through April 30, and there's uncertainty as to when the country — and the world — will return to normalcy.

Swinney, though, feels confident things will be different come September. In fact, he's extrapolated a novel acronym from 'Tigers.'

"It stands for, 'This is gonna end real soon,'" Swinney said.

His feeling is rooted in personal experience. When he first took over the Clemson program, Swinney said, he was often told he needed to have plans for both winning and losing. He scrapped the latter.

"I've got one plan, and that's a plan to win," he said.

Sign up for our new health newsletter The best of health, hospital and science coverage in South Carolina, delivered to your inbox weekly. Email

Sign Up!

The pandemic forced the cancelation of March Madness and of all college spring sports, including Clemson's spring practice. The NBA, NHL and MLB seasons are on indefinite holds, and earlier in the week Wimbledon, scheduled for June 29-July 12, was canceled. To this point, the 2020 Summer Olympics, in Tokyo, which was scheduled for July 24-Aug 9, is the farthest out global sporting event to be canceled. (The Games were rescheduled for 2021).

Herbstreit, perhaps the most recognizable college football talking head, said last week he'd be "shocked" if the NFL or college football seasons go on as planned.

"I'll be so surprised if that happens," he said during an ESPN radio appearance. "From what I understand, people that I listen to, you're 12 to 18 months from a (coronavirus) vaccine. I don't know how you let these guys go into locker rooms and let stadiums be filled up and how you can play ball.

"I just don't know how you can do it with the optics of it."

Herbstreit, whose sons Jake and Tye are Clemson walk-ons, was criticized by Missouri coach Eli Drinkwitz (who later apologized) and Notre Dame coach Brian Kelly, among others. But athletic directors are pondering alternate scenarios if the season cannot start on time, Stadium's Brett McMurphy reported. One calls for the season to start in October or November, with a spring semester conclusion.

Swinney, for what it's worth, has little interest in entertaining such a situation. He'd let the "smart people" figure out the "doomsday" scenarios, he said.

"I got one focus, and that's getting the Tigers in camp in August and getting ready for Georgia Tech, and getting in the Valley in September," he said. "I can't wait to celebrate with all the Tiger fans."