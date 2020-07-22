Clemson wastewater coronavirus testing drives policy as virus surges in Upstate, SC

CLEMSON -- On a recent 90-degree day, Clemson professor David Freedman parked at the wastewater treatment plant on Cochran Road and strode down to the earthy, rotten-egg-smelling stream of sewage flowing into the facility.

A plastic liter bottle in hand, he was ready to collect coronavirus data. With help from plant operator Doris Wilson, Freedman pulled a five gallon tank of wastewater, collected in a trickle over the previous 24 hours, out of a refrigerated box next to the pungent effluence and carefully poured some into his bottle. He would soon label it and overnight it to a private lab in Knoxville for analysis.

"We know from studies first done in Europe that the virus will start showing up in the sewage as much as one or two weeks before clinical symptoms are even reported," he said.

In the city of Clemson, Freedman's findings, which he posts regularly online, fueled a call in late June for a mask ordinance. He has joined a growing list of scientists worldwide analyzing wastewater as an indisputable, data-driven tool for public health policymakers.

Wastewater analysis has for decades aided researchers trying to spot polio, norovirus, antibiotic-resistant bacteria and opioid abuse in populations. Freedman and Sean Norman at the University of South Carolina say it could also be key to spotting and responding to a COVID-19 outbreak before it has a chance to spread out of control. Norman has been working with the Centers for Disease Control and the state Department of Health and Environmental Control to collect samples from 11 plants in three states to develop best practices for analysis. Freedman's work has focused on Clemson and the Greenville-based sewer utility Renewable Water Resources (ReWa).

“The ultimate goal when we optimize everything is to have a model, an early warning system, for policy makers, for the health industry providers to say, ‘We see a surge coming, should we put policies in place?’” said Norman, director of the University of South Carolina’s molecular microbial ecology lab.

When we go to the bathroom, those among us who are infected shed virus right down the drain. Public and private labs have perfected a method of collecting, cleaning and concentrating representative, 24-hour samples of wastewater from people within a shared sewer shed to test for the presence of RNA from SARS-Co-V-2. Using weather reports and baseline data on storm-water infiltration in sewer lines, among other variables, scientists can conduct apples-to-apples comparisons of coronavirus prevalence in the wastewater over time and determine whether the disease is on the rise.

The relatively inexpensive tests – about $450 each – give scientists a snapshot of the virus among populations of tens of thousands, including those who are asymptomatic or not yet symptomatic from the disease .

Still, confidence varies widely in the real-world application of findings. While Freedman publishes his Clemson data weekly on a municipal website, officials at ReWa, who are consulting with Freedman, said they are weeks away from drawing conclusions from their findings or sharing their data publicly.

The virus has surged in the Upstate since Memorial Day.

Freedman said his push for testing in the city of Clemson sprung out of an initial plan to track the virus on the Clemson University campus, which has a separate wastewater treatment facility. Testing on campus started May 27, and Freedman said it occurred to him that with so many students living off campus, he should also test wastewater in the surrounding community.

“We are trying to use it at Clemson as the canary in the coalmine,” Freedman said.

To date, the team has found only minimal traces of the virus in the all-but-abandoned college campus. The same was not true of the city of Clemson nor of its neighbor Pendleton, which shares wastewater treatment facilities. Initial samples from June 16 at Clemson’s Cochran Road plant showed 1.8 million copies of virus per liter of wastewater -- high enough, Freedman said, to cause major concern. By June 23, it had shot up to 3.8 million copies of virus per liter. Freedman took his findings, which indicated significant community spread and were comparable to major outbreaks in Paris and Valencia, Spain, to the Clemson City Council on June 24.

Coupled with presentations from two area doctors, Freedman’s data drove the council that night to institute one of the first mandatory masking ordinances in the Upstate.

Wastewater testing since then has shown virus loads generally trending downward, but they spiked back up to 1.9 million copies of virus per liter on July 14, the most recent date for which data is available. Results from the Clemson-area plant in Pendleton have hovered between 220,000 and 900,000 copies of virus per liter – enough for significant concern, Freedman said.

Sign up for our new health newsletter The best of health, hospital and science coverage in South Carolina, delivered to your inbox weekly. Email

Sign Up!

It is too early to say whether the Clemson mask ordinance had a reversing effect on community transmission of the virus, Freedman said . Scientists do not yet know how long patients continue to shed the virus after they feel better. Wastewater testing, in other words, is currently a better predictor of presence in a population than it is a way for a community to know it has rid itself of the virus.

Knoxville-based private lab SIREM handles the Clemson samples. Duane Graves, the U.S. operations manager for SIREM, said his company is currently handling testing for multiple cities, counties, some large businesses, retirement and nursing homes and universities large and small. As fall approaches, Graves said he is hearing more and more from K-12 school districts, too.

“It doesn’t give you much advanced warning, but it gives you a few days to spread the kids apart or decide, okay, we need to take an early fall break,” Graves said. “Or we may need to change our thoughts on virtual learning and up the amount of that we are doing.”

Norman has a five-person team on campus testing samples from eight wastewater plants throughout South Carolina, as well as two in Texas and another in California.

Going by county Census data, Norman figures he is testing close to 1.5 million people, each of whom contribute a sample in any given 24-hour period.

“What passes through your body is a snapshot of your health,” Norman said. “You have a composite snapshot now of an entire community.”

Freedman said he launched testing on the Clemson University campus while students were away to establish a baseline before students come back in mid-August. With sampling sites also established at targeted manholes on campus, he said, his team might also be able to identify hot spots on campus once students are back.

“Facilities have identified 12 places that are defined areas of campus, including the football stadium,” Freedman said. “If we see an uptick of cases on campus, we can go into the sewer lines and sample those individually.”

The idea is to couple individual clinical testing with wastewater testing to discover not only who is sick but where the worst areas for infection are on campus.

On a much larger scale, ReWa has been conducting similar tests of wastewater flowing into its Mauldin Road treatment plant since June 5.

The ReWa staff partnering up with Freedman on that project, chief of special projects Rebecca West and regulatory services resident Cameron Colby, declined to provide The Post and Courier with hard data from their samples, but they said initial findings line up with significant COVID-19 outbreaks Greenville County has seen in nearly every zip code in recent weeks. West said her team plans to share its data and consult with Clemson University, DHEC and a national trade organization, the Water Environment Federation, on possible trends.

“With the data we have now, a month’s worth of data, we have really the front half of a curve,” ReWa’s Colby said. “And while we might be able to visualize some correlations, what we are seeing in effluent wastewater and how that may tie in to positive cases that occur one to two weeks down the road, we don't yet know what the back half of that curve looks like.”

Until her team at ReWa can understand the full cycle, Colby said, it is hard to establish benchmarks in the data for informing and advising leaders on specific policies or mask ordinances. ReWa had submitted roughly 10 samples – pulled twice a week from wastewater coming into the Mauldin plant – when West and Colby spoke to The Post and Courier. West said ReWa plans to continue testing through the end of the year.

The city of Greenville has a limited mask ordinance, but unincorporated Greenville County – where the majority of people live – does not.

USC’s Norman said that his wastewater data tracks with community outbreaks throughout the state but also declined to share his findings publicly. He said he wants to be 100% sure of his analysis before doing so and would need to clear any release with the federal and state agencies supporting his research.