Clemson, USC athletic departments project modest financial hits from coronavirus

CLEMSON — Clemson and South Carolina expect their athletic departments to take a revenue hit because of the coronavirus, but neither anticipates significant financial distress.

Clemson estimates a loss of about $1 million for the fiscal year, which ends June 30. The school expects to fall $3.4 million short of projected revenue, but will spend about $2.4 million less than expected because of the shutdown.

South Carolina expects to turn a slight profit.

“Unless there’s some unforeseen circumstances that arise, we certainly expect to end this fiscal year in the black,” Gamecocks athletic director Ray Tanner told The Post and Courier on Monday. Exact financial figures were not made available.

Neither department as of Monday afternoon had laid off, furloughed or cut pay for any full-time employees — coaches, administrators, tutors, academic advisors, mental health counselors and others.

At Clemson, most who work in the football facility as janitors and in the cafeteria are employed by a third-party vendor. At USC, they are temporary employees and hourly wage workers.

All have access to health insurance and are eligible to file for unemployment benefits.

Both schools will save by not having to pay for travel and hosted events, among other things. USC, for example, was likely to be the site of two NCAA Tournament women's basketball games.

Clemson's and USC's baseball and softball teams often ride buses to road games but do occasionally take flights. South Carolina's baseball team was scheduled to fly to LSU next weekend, which would have meant plane tickets, hotels and meals for a 27-player roster, in addition to coaches and support staff.

Some athletic departments have been hit harder. Iowa State athletic director Jamie Pollard instituted a 10 percent pay cut for all coaches and athletic department employees.

More than 30 Louisville head coaches and senior athletics administrators have agreed to a 10 percent salary reduction.

Clemson and South Carolina both generate much of their annual revenue during the football season, which concluded months before the pandemic forced a pause on American life.

Medical experts have yet to point to a definitive date for reopening the economy, putting in doubt the projected start of the coming football season. South Carolina has instituted simulation models for several different scenarios, all addressing the logistic, realistic and financial aspects of the 2020 campaign, set to start Sept. 5 against Coastal Carolina. Clemson's season opens Sept. 3 at Georgia Tech.

USC Chief Financial Officer Jeff Tallant is constantly running models on how the budget for 2020-21 could change with football affected, but there’s no definite answer to how much.

“We’re forecasting, we’re projecting, we’re anticipating different models,” Tanner said. “Meanwhile, we’re completing the ’21 budget.”

The NCAA's Division I council on March 30 voted to allow schools to offer another season of eligibility for spring sports athletes. Schools are not bound to honor scholarships for senior spring sports athletes who intend to return, though, and some universities have said they won't.

While Clemson is in the process of gauging demand and determining associated costs for those athletes, Tanner confirmed on a local radio program last week USC will be able to cover those in question.

“Our number, if every eligible athlete came back, it would be like ($1.082 million),” Tanner said. “I was ecstatic when that ruling came out. In my opinion, the men and women who lost their seasons in the spring should get a chance to play.”

Tanner anticipates the cost will be lower than expected, given that not every athlete is expected to return.

Both department’s annual fundraising tours — Clemson’s Prowl & Growl and USC’s Spurs Up! — have been canceled.