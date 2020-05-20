Clemson to reopen campus in the fall, university president says

Students and professors at Clemson University can expect a return to in-person instruction this fall.

The state’s second-largest college closed its doors in mid-March to prevent the spread of the COVID-19 virus. Since then, classes have occurred exclusively online.

Specific details haven't been released regarding the campus' reopening plan, but university officials who spoke at a special-called board of trustees meeting Wednesday seemed optimistic.

"Clemson was ahead of the curve and will stay ahead of the curve. There are a lot of challenges ahead of us but we will stay Clemson," said Tony Wagner, executive vice president for finance and operations.

The college's plan is to host in-person classes that align with online instruction so that if an outbreak occurs on campus, the learning pace can continue virtually without a significant disruption.

The school plans to use a phased approach to gradually resume operations on-campus, according to a campuswide email President Jim Clements sent earlier this month. University officials have emphasized for weeks that the college is "laser-focused" on developing a strategy for a safe return to as close to normal operations as possible in the fall.

"At the same time, we recognize that our new normal will look different than in the past, and that a return to having our students back on campus can only occur in a way that is consistent with the best public health practices," he wrote.

The Greenville News reported Clements said the college will "have students in our residence halls" during the fall semester as well.

The reopening plan will likely include three major phases, said university spokesman Joe Galbraith.

The first phase includes bringing select faculty, staff and students back to work on campus tentatively starting June 1.

After the first phase is complete, the school will monitor COVID-19 cases in the area for two weeks before proceeding with the second phase, which involves bringing more people back to campus.

The third and final phase will hopefully take place in the fall and includes bringing larger groups of students back.

The school is also evaluating its ability to conduct widespread coronavirus testing and implement contact tracing, Galbraith said.

Ultimately, the success of the reopening effort rests with the students, said university Police Chief Greg Mullen.

"The only way we are going to be successful is if everyone does their part to stay safe and healthy," he said.

Several other public and private schools across the state announced their own plans last week to return to in-person instruction in the fall, including Presbyterian College, Charleston Southern University and The Citadel.

The University of South Carolina was the first major public college in the state to release their plans on May 6. Earlier this week, the school announced that it would cancel fall break and switch to entirely online classes after Thanksgiving.

The school estimates that if it opted to resume in-person classes after spring break, the virus would have spread to 30 percent of the campus.

College of Charleston President Andrew Hsu has said the school is also in the process of developing a gradual return of campus operations over the summer, with a goal of returning to in-person instruction in the fall.

Some colleges have faced a major financial hit as a result of the pandemic and campus closures. The S.C. Commission on Higher Education has estimated the state's public colleges have anticipated a nearly $118 in combined losses, the majority attributed to housing and meal plan refunds.

Clemson officials estimated that the effects of the pandemic has already taken a $15 million dollar toll on the school's budget.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.