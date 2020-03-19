Clemson safety preparing for 2020 NFL Draft after blistering 40-yard dash time

CLEMSON — Tanner Muse's mom, Shannon, cooks when she's nervous.

Shannon had plenty to be anxious about March 1. Her son, after all, was in Indianapolis, Ind., for the NFL Scouting Combine. Soon she had whipped up a "little Southern everything" — mac and cheese, salisbury steak, green beans and mashed potatoes.

The family's Belmont, N.C., home had turned into a Combine watch party, with friends and relatives gathering around the television for Muse to run the 40-yard dash. Hours passed. Then, right before the former Clemson safety took his spot at the starting line, the Combine went to commercial.

"Like, the longest commercial ever," Shannon said.

Muse, they learned after the break, had run a 4.43. His second run was even more impressive - a 4.41.

The safety hasn't received the attention of some of his former Tigers teammates in advance of the draft: Linebacker Isaiah Simmons, wide receiver Tee Higgins and cornerback A.J. Terrell have generated more headlines. But Muse's 40-time turned heads around the league and could push him higher up the draft board than some expected.

The NFL draft is scheduled for April 23-25.

"Think I weighed in at 227 at the combine, so almost 230 pounds. Not a lot of guys can move weight like that," Muse said.

Muse said in a Wednesday evening phone interview his weight is down to 223 pounds. He had planned to work out and take meetings with NFL teams at Clemson in advance of the draft, but with the spread of the novel coronavirus he has set up shop in his family's home.

The basement has turned into a makeshift weight room, with a squat rack, bench press, Bowflex machine and free weights.

"The big thing is going to be just trying to get into football conditioning, where I was training before was mostly (for the) Combine, which is different," Muse said. "Got to start conditioning and hit the weights as well. Just don't want to lose any weight that I've maintained through school."

Muse, whose younger brother Nick is a South Carolina tight end, said he met with seven or eight teams before Clemson's Pro Day last Thursday. A planned workout with the Houston Texans this past Sunday was cancelled.

He feels good about his draft prospects, though. After participating in defensive back drills at the Combine, he went to Fort Lauderdale, Fla., and did linebacker drills. Most of the teams he met with, Muse said, envision him as a linebacker.

The way a linebacker operates in the NFL isn't much different from how he played in college, Muse said.

"I come in the box," he said. "Blitz, man-to-man, things like that. The NFL's a lot different than college ball, especially our defense. It's just schematically I'm doing the same thing just lining up in a different position."

Muse, a third-team AP All-American, sometimes struggled in coverage this season. The only two touchdowns Clemson surrendered in its 62-17 win over Virginia in the ACC Championship game came on passes defended by Muse.

But he also had a knack for coming up with big plays. Late in the first quarter of the Fiesta Bowl, he chased down Ohio State running back J.K. Dobbins on a big run, preventing what would've been a touchdown by stopping Dobbins at the 8-yard line. The Buckeyes, already leading 10-0, settled for a field goal.

Muse plans to spend a lot of time on the lake outside his family's house the weekend of the draft, before coming back inside when the selections begin. He'll be paying close attention to the final two days of the draft, at which point he hopes to hear his name called.

"It's like any Dad's dream, finally seeing your boys play college football, no matter what level," his father, Kevin said. "It's just been a blessing to watch him get better and better and better."