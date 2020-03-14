Clemson's College World Series hopes dashed by coronavirus cancellation

CLEMSON — The Clemson baseball team's 3-2, 11th-inning, walk-off win over Winthrop on Wednesday night was "fairly fatiguing," coach Monte Lee conceded afterwards.

He sighed.

It was "mentally frustrating," too.

But there was a silver lining.

"Glad that we were able to come out of here with a win tonight," he said.

Lee didn't know it yet, but those feelings of anxiety and exhaustion and relief were likely the last he'd experience this season. Amid the spread of the new coronavirus, on Thursday the ACC suspended all athletic activities and the NCAA canceled all spring sports championships.

It was a gutting blow for No. 22 Clemson, which was off to an impressive 14-3 start and had eyes on atoning for recent NCAA Tournament missteps.

Instead, the Tigers will lament a shocking end to their dreams.

Neither Lee nor any Clemson players were made available for this story, but several players engaged with a popular tweet from D1Baseball.com's Kendall Rogers: "I have to admit, canceling the CWS when it occurs in June seems a little early to me ... to say the least."

Sheldon Reed, a right-hander in his final year of eligibility, tweeted in response to the NCAA's announcement of spring championships cancellations: "Better get some eligibility back then @NCAA."

Reed's wish was granted — on Friday afternoon, an NCAA committee granted eligibility relief for "all Division I student-athletes who participated in spring sports."

Sign up for our new health newsletter The best of health, hospital and science coverage in South Carolina, delivered to your inbox weekly. Email

Sign Up!

It's a small victory for Reed and others, but it doesn't erase the harsh reality for Clemson that a once-promising season has been all but dashed; spring sports seasons have yet to be definitively canceled, though signs point in that direction.

The Tigers began the season unranked and remained out of the polls despite winning seven of their first eight games. But after taking two out of three games from South Carolina two weekends ago, Lee's team found itself slotted at No. 23 (in Baseball America. The Tigers were ranked No. 21 in Collegiate Baseball), then moved up a spot after opening ACC play with a three-game sweep of Boston College.

Things were starting to click for the Tigers entering what would've been a three-game set at Wake Forest this weekend. The offense was finally catching up to the team's strong pitching.

Wednesday's gritty win over Winthrop, which Clemson grinded out despite two errors, felt like proof of something special. The Eagles (11-4) led 2-1 going into the bottom of the ninth, but the Tigers pushed across a run in the bottom of the frame, setting up left fielder Chad Fairey's game-winning. two-out single in the bottom of the 11th.

Fairey stepped up to the plate with the bases loaded and ripped a fly ball over the right fielder's head. The Clemson dugout emptied as players chased down Fairey and mobbed him in the outfield in celebration.

That giddy, jubilant, gloriously childish scene could serve as the final image of this somber Clemson season.

In the four years since Lee took over the program, the Tigers qualified for but never advanced past the NCAA regionals.

Some believed 2020 could be the year the team broke through, not least because of the splendid left-hander Sam Weatherly. Over four starts, the Tigers' Friday night starter was 2-0 with a .79 ERA and 43 strikeouts in 22 2/3 innings.

Before the season started, Weatherly made a bold declaration about the team's goals.

"We set the standard as high as it can go," he told reporters in late January. "The standard right now is Omaha."

The CWS was scheduled to start June 13. The Tigers hoped to get there. Instead, they're left to wonder what could've been.