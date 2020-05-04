Clemson philosophy professor questions ethics of starting college football on time

CLEMSON — Todd May, a Clemson philosophy professor, has lived in the Upstate for 30 years. He understands the role coach Dabo Swinney's team plays in fostering community and civic pride in the area, where Tiger paws blanket billboards and storefronts and cars and homes.

But May, the author of 16 books on philosophy and a consultant on the hit NBC show 'The Good Place,' a smart comedy that grapples with questions of morality and human existence, believes caution should be exercised when considering the ethical implications of starting the college football season on time with fans in stadiums, given the coronavirus' present level of contagion and lethality.

Clemson is scheduled to open the season Sept. 3 at Georgia Tech. Though fans are hopeful the season will go on as planned — coach Dabo Swinney said he has "zero doubt" that will happen — scientists and epidemiologists are uncertain it will be safe to do so.

"A lot of the ethics of it are going to depend on the biology of it," May said. "The more lethal it is and the more spread you've got, the less ethical it is to open up."

May pointed to the virus' contagion. Presently, studies indicate the pathogen that causes coronavirus has an R0 (the number of new infections estimated to stem from a single case) of 2-2.5. For comparison, the flu has an R0 value of about 1.3

As of Monday afternoon, 6,626 people in South Carolina had tested positive for coronavirus and 275 people had died.

Gov. Henry McMaster lifted the state's mandatory stay-at-home order Monday because of economic pressures, in effect offering the state as something of a test case, given the lack of a vaccine and a robust system of testing. Some public health officials believe premature reopening will prolong the crisis.

Fewer than four months from the college football's season's scheduled start, there's uncertainty as how best to proceed. If things haven't turned a corner by late August, some have called for a delayed start to the season. Others have suggested games could be held without fans.

And some have called for things to go on as normal, arguing that those who voluntarily attend games would only be putting themselves at risk.

May expressed concern with that reasoning.

"The problem is, given the level of contagion of this thing, they're going to spread it around to people who have not gone to the game and who wouldn't voluntarily expose themselves to the virus," May said. "Unless you get the contagion way down and the lethality way down, that's what's going to make these large events unethical."

May suggested that line of thinking stems from the country's increasing move toward neoliberalism and individualism, dating back to around 1979-80.

"We're in an ethos that still privileges individualism," he said. "This is not a recipe for promoting care for one another."

People do still come together to root for college and professional sports teams, though. That's true for Clemson in the Upstate, which turns into a sea of orange and purple on fall Saturdays.

Last season, the Tigers averaged 80,868 fans for home games, and thousands more celebrated the team's dominant season outside Death Valley in bars and restaurants and homes.

It feels good to root for a common cause.

May gets that. But he warned that filling stadiums with fans too early could backfire — and would represent a blow against moral decency.

"This isn't just true of sports," he said. "It's sports. It's concerts. It's movie theaters. All of these share the same characteristics of being things that certainly contribute to the meaningfulness of people's lives but don't have the urgency that would counterbalance the contagion that's going to happen to people who aren't attending these events."