Clemson football's spring practice not scheduled to continue

CLEMSON — A Clemson athletic department spokesperson on Sunday night told The Post and Courier there are no additional spring practices scheduled for after April 4.

The Tigers' spring slate was originally set to conclude with the April 4 spring game. But Clemson president Jim Clements on Sunday announced the suspension of all University events, programs and activities through April 5 amid the spread of the novel coronavirus.

The athletic department expressed support for Clements' decision in a statement:

"Clemson Athletics is in full support of the University’s announcement. The priority at this time is the safety of our student-athletes, coaches and fans and mitigating the impact of COVID-19. We will continue to engage with the university, local authorities and the ACC as we look to act in the best interest of our community.”

Coach Dabo Swinney's team had conducted nine practices and was scheduled to resume March 23 after taking a week off for spring break. Now, it looks like that might not happen.

After Thursday's Pro Day, Swinney spoke about what the program would miss out on should spring practice not continue.

"We have 15 midyears. That's a lot of development for those guys," Swinney said. "A lot of corrections. A lot of installation. A lot of team building. A lot of team meetings."