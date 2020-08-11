City of Georgetown will not approve special events permits for the rest of the year

The City of Georgetown announced it will not authorize permits for special events for the remainder of the year as COVID-19 cases continue to rise.

Mayor Brendan Barber said in a press conference Tuesday that the city's decision was influenced by recommendations from federal and state health officials.

"The city will not issue any public events throughout the rest of this year and that's for [people's] safety and the safety of others," Barber said.

The city had previously released a statement about this new change for the fall before deciding to not approve special events for the rest of 2020.

Some cancelled events in the fall include Georgetown's Wooden Boat Show in October and the city's Christmas parade, if there is no exemption permitted.

Dr. Williams Richmond with Tidelands Health said the coronavirus has been a relentless enemy in our community.

"It's been quite an incredible journey," said Richmond. "We seen an huge trend in decreasing numbers but the hospital remains full, the ICUs remain full and the ERs remain full."

He said cases started to show up in mid-June and after Memorial Day in Georgetown County. Recently, deaths have stabilized in the county, but Richmond said residents need to remain vigilant.

Sign up for our new health newsletter The best of health, hospital and science coverage in South Carolina, delivered to your inbox weekly. Email

Sign Up!

He encourages everyone to wash their hands, wear a mask, practice social distancing and refrain from gathering in large crowds.

"It does make a difference. There's no question that will save lives....we just need to persevere and keep moving forward," he said.

Barber said the city is working with health officials on decreasing coronavirus cases.

"We're trying everything we can to assist our medical partners to help decrease the numbers of infections and also to come to a point we can get back to whatever the new normal is going to be with COVID-19," Barber said.

He said he understands that people feel cooped up in their homes, wanting to be in the presence of loved ones, but he asks that everyone do their part to save lives.

"We still need pray in our community," he said.

Today, DHEC reported 12 new coronavirus cases in Georgetown County, bringing the total number of cases to 1,478 since the start of the pandemic.