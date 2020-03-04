City of Charleston to organize increased attention to coronavirus

The city of Charleston's Health and Wellness Advisory Committee will officially began the process of organizing a coronavirus subcommittee to keep key members updated and coordinated.

Some of the members will include representatives from the Charleston County School District, the Medical University of South Carolina and the Charleston County Medical Society.

"The best advice is going to be straight from the source," said Anton Gunn, the chair of the committee and MUSC's chief diversity officer.

At a Wednesday advisory committee meeting, members received a coronavirus disease 2019, or COVID-19, update from the state health department's Lowcountry Medical Director Dr. Katy Richardson.

Members also announced they that would start taking steps to form a coronavirus subcommittee. The potential vision for that would include a weekly conference call update with key figures.

This is after Georgia, North Carolina and Florida all confirmed cases of the virus. Currently 80 cases of the virus have been confirmed in the U.S. and nine deaths, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

During Richardsons' update, she touched on the status of the virus across the world and emphasized that so far South Carolina did not have any confirmed COVID-19 cases.

When asked about how to approach talking with residents about the virus, she said it's about balancing. While not panicking, residents should be washing their hands frequently, staying home if they are sick and properly covering coughs and sneezes.

"What we can do to make small changes," she said.

DHEC is not advising people to take social distancing steps she said.

Charleston Mayor John Tecklenburg attended. He said he believes the city is doing all preparations. When asked about ports and cruise ships, he said there are already extensive federal protocols in place. Those protocols include those cruise ships notifying federal authorities that someone has symptoms when they are arriving.

"Keep calm, wash your hands and carry on," he said. "We'll be prepared."

The S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control is currently capable of completing around 100 tests for COVID-19 a day. Richardson said they expect to increase that amount over time as CDC recommendations change with the virus developing.

DHEC will also no longer call the CDC to get permission for testing she said. They will make that decision. The department has had five negative tests for COVID-19 so far. Thirteen people are currently being monitored.

Richardson advised attendees that they and the public could reference DHEC's continuously updated webpage for COVID-19 to get information for businesses, schools and traveling.