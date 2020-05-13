City of Charleston considers closing off downtown streets to make room for outdoor dining

Now that the city of Charleston has simplified the process restaurant owners follow to commandeer public space for outdoor dining, the city is looking into making more public space accessible to them.

City Council on Tuesday night asked the Bicycle & Pedestrian Advisory Committee to consider closing portions of downtown streets, potentially augmenting the square footage available for socially distant dining.

While City Planner Jacob Lindsey conceded that assigning a subgroup to analyze the situation sounds like bureaucratic busywork, he maintained it signals the city’s desire to craft an innovative approach to recovery in the food-and-beverage sector.

“Overall, it’s very exciting,” Lindsey said. “We’re going to put our best and brightest on it.”

Lindsey cautioned against imagining an extended spin on Second Sunday on King Street since none of the details regarding place or time have been worked out.

“We are looking at this literally right now,” he said. “We’re developing proposals today and tomorrow. I don’t want to downplay the complexity: This requires a lot of coordination.”

Cities around the world are seizing on the opportunity presented by emptied streets: Places such as New York City, Oakland, Calif., and Charlotte have limited vehicular access to dozens of miles of streets in hopes of improving their residents’ quality of life. Traffic consultant Samuel “Gridlock Sam” Schwartz has characterized the car-free zones as the start of a “reclamation movement,” prioritizing citizens’ recreation over automotive speed.

But there’s also an economic dimension to freeing up sidewalks and streets.

In San Francisco, for example, the newly formed Bay Area Hospitality Coalition is calling on city leaders to let restaurants expand into “alleyways and commercial corridors” to make up for seating lost to indoor occupancy limits.

“None of us can expect to open and not bleed cash at anything less than normal capacity,” said Laurie Thomas, executive director of the Golden Gate Restaurant Association and owner of two restaurants. “So even though it is cold and foggy here, we thought this could be a great way (to) increase capacity in a safe way and help bring life back to our city.”

On the opposite coast, weather is also a consideration. Guests wilting under the midday July sun are unlikely to perk up downtown Charleston streets, said Ken Schneider of Uncork. The King Street wine bar owner has been a proponent of widescale street closures since his landlord suggested he serve guests on the sidewalk.

Schneider liked the idea, but realized “if I put two tables outside, my best case is six people, and then everybody’s going to be walking right up against the people and there is no social distancing.” A better strategy, he decided, would involve him legally annexing the parking spaces in front of Uncork during designated hours, perhaps closer to sunset.

“Praying is great,” he said. “But it’s not a financial strategy: The city has to be creative.”

Of course, if people are drinking Chablis on the curbside, there’s no room left for a Camry. Lindsey said any street closure would have implications for the city’s parking stock, although “there is not a significant demand for parking” at this point.

Still, shopkeepers may prove protective of existing street parking. When street closures were broached at a City Council meeting earlier this month, Mayor John Tecklenburg said, “Normal retailers, we don’t want to hurt them: It will take some surgical precision.”

Downtown traffic is also down considerably, but Lindsey said the city has to make sure that emergency vehicles aren’t overly impeded by street closures.

“There are two aspects to public safety: Limiting the coronavirus and making sure fire and police can do their jobs,” he said. “We won’t take any steps that put our citizens at risk.”

Finally, what the Golden Gate Restaurant Association head described as “liven(ing) the streets” could turn chaotic in a city that prides itself on not confining its Sunday Funday festivities to any one day of the week.

“We would hate for King Street to turn into Bourbon Street,” City Councilman Harry Griffin said.

Yet part of what makes the closure notion intriguing, Lindsey said, is Charleston doesn’t perfectly parallel any other city, at least in its street configuration. Even cities such as New Orleans and Newport, R.I., don’t provide models. In a maneuver that’s become routine since the start of the pandemic, the city will have to come up with something new.