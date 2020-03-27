City of Charleston classifies real estate as essential service during pandemic

Real estate is now classified as an essential service, allowing agents to continue working during the city of Charleston's stay-at-home order.

The decision was made late Thursday after the city's ordinance took effect earlier in the day to help stop the spread of the coronavirus. Stay-at-home orders have not been adopted in other municipalities around Charleston.

"This crucial decision will allow real estate to keep transacting and supporting our local economy," said Bobette Fisher, president of the Charleston Trident Association of Realtors. "It allows Realtors to safely assist their clients in obtaining shelter during a time when shelter has never been more important."

Agents must follow guidelines set by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and adhere to all local, state and federal directives as they apply to doing business, said Wil Riley, the organization's CEO.

"We will adopt new best practices and protocols for continuing to work — increasing our use of technology for things like listing appointments, virtual showings, virtual open houses and other solutions that will allow us to safely conduct business during this time," Fisher said.

The Charleston-based CHS Regional MLS also relaxed guidelines for users on Thursday, allowing for temporary rule changes and use of virtual tools to help users to serve their clients safely.

In-person/on-site showings are no longer required during this time, and the CHS MLS Board voted to relax restrictions on virtual open houses and how that information is shared.

"Real estate transactions are an essential part of a healthy economy, and we will work to ensure that property owners preserve their right to buy and sell their property freely," Riley said.