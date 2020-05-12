City Council delays vote on enforcing social distancing measures at Charleston restaurants

Charleston City Council on Tuesday night gave Charleston restaurant owners a little more physical and psychological room to maneuver, streamlining the process for establishing outdoor dining areas and declining to make health and safety standards immediately enforceable.
By a 9-3 vote, council deferred to Monday a vote on the section of an ordinance to reduce the risk of exposure to COVID-19, which would have mandated measures such as spacing out tables, limiting parties to eight people, supplying hand sanitizer and encouraging employees to wear masks.
Calling it “one of the issues that keeps me up at night,” Councilman Harry Griffin said he wanted to give restaurant owners who’ve suffered the brunt of the economic crisis at least one more weekend to prove they’re capable of self-policing. “They have no problem handling this themselves. I have to support them because they’ve been so good. I personally need to give them a chance.”
Much of the discussion was colored by an Instagram photo of an outdoor dining scene captured Saturday night in downtown Charleston; the closeness of the patrons in the picture troubled even those who felt restaurant owners were responsible enough to monitor themselves.
“I’m heartbroken by what I saw in that picture, because it’s the epitome of what’s wrong with society,” Griffin said.
Mayor John Tecklenburg also referenced the image when speaking in favor of enforcement.
“Are we going to ask folks nicely to comply, or are we going to codify recommendations to add the accountability?” he said. “We know 95 percent of (businesses) will comply, but unfortunately, like that picture you saw, under the guise of outdoor dining, dozens of people were closely gathered. They weren’t even dining, OK?”
Giving city officials a formal mechanism to educate restaurant owners, he continued, is “the way to prevent Charleston from becoming a hot spot and getting the stigma that would come along with that.”
“You’re a great salesman, Mayor,” Councilwoman Carol Jackson responded, before floating the idea of cutting down on infractions by requiring bars to close earlier. “You were swaying me with your logic, but we have to trust our people and our customers.”
Councilmen William Gregorie, Robert Mitchell and Peter Shahid voted against deferring a vote on enforcement.
“The bottom line for me is people are dying, folks,” Gregorie said. “I think that we’re taking a risk with our lives, and not just the folks who go to the restaurants and party and don’t adhere to the rules. They go other places. They go into other communities. And you know some of these communities are hit harder than others…The minute we start relaxing we make ourselves more vulnerable.”
A measure temporarily doing away with regulations which could seem cumbersome to restaurant owners looking to enhance their capacity by setting up outdoor seating was far less contentious.
Council members agreed unanimously to back a new procedure allowing owners to establish an outdoor dining area on private property just by filing a one-page form. Owners wanting to put tables and chairs on the sidewalk will have to also submit a drawing and two photographs.
Previously, creating a sidewalk café required a survey by a licensed surveyor, a signed affidavit and approval from the design review committee.
“We need to find a way not just to tell restaurants what they can’t do, but tell them what they can to thrive,” Councilman Ross Appel said.
Planning director Jacob Lindsey said the outdoor dining application would be posted online by Wednesday morning.