Citadel graduate finds way to save business and give back during coronavirus pandemic

As a Citadel cadet and then as a Marine artillery officer, Grant Broggi learned a few lessons.

"Sometimes you've got to make decisions quickly," said Broggi, a 2010 graduate of The Citadel. "It might not be the right decision, but you've got to make one."

That particular lesson helped Broggi, a native of Beaufort who played rugby at The Citadel, move quickly when the coronavirus pandemic shut down his gym, called The Strength Co., in Costa Mesa, California.

When Orange County moved to close gyms and other businesses on March 17, the 31-year-old Broggi owned two gyms with 150 members and eight employees.

"I called my coaches and told them, 'I don't know how this is going to work, but you are going to get paid,'" said Broggi, who served eight years in the Marines, including duty in Afghanistan.

The next day, Broggi and his coaches began dismantling the two gyms and transporting the equipment to members' homes. The day after that, they begin building squat racks for clients. Soon, he was buying barbells for delivery to gym members, eventually outfitting some 75 home gyms.

"I just thought that if we set people up at home, they will be able to work out at home and will remain members," he said. "People said, 'Are you crazy? You are spending money and giving away all your assets.' But I believe if you take care of people, they take care of you, and taking care of people is never bad for business."

Today, Broggi's nimble thinking has made his business a three-pronged enterprise: Coaching gym members via video-conferencing apps, building gym equipment that's risen in demand since the pandemic began, and producing protective facemasks for people to wear during the pandemic.

For every $15 mask that The Strength Co. sells, Broggi donates one to local businesses. The masks, printed with American flags and the South Carolina state flag, are available at store.thestrength.co.

"When we first started making masks, I put 30 of them up the first day, and they were gone," he said. "Every time we put some up, they were gone. And then grocery store managers and other people started calling me, saying, 'We need masks.' So for every mask we sell, we give one away.

"And now with my little operation, we make 250 a day and last time I checked we had shipped to 45 states and internationally to Italy and Spain."

The mask enterprise now has two employees and about 15 contractors. Broggi bought three 1990 Silverado trucks for $2,000 each for local deliveries, and he said he sent 50 of the Palmetto State masks to S.C. Gov. Henry McMaster.

On the gym equipment side, Broggi and his coaches are cranking out racks and benches, shipping even to NFL players in Texas who are trying to outfit their own home gyms.

"You can't buy gym stuff right now, you can't even put it on back order," he said. "You can't find lift plates in this country right now. I mean, I've been talking to a foundry in Georgia about getting steel."

It's all helped Broggi keep his little part of the economy going in Orange County in the midst of the shutdown, while also giving a little back to the community.

"Now that it has evolved and we're 40 days in, people think, 'You did such a good job of planning it out,'" he said. "But I didn't plan it out, and I didn't know it would evolve like this. I just remember from The Citadel and from the Marines, it's not about you, it's about your Marines.

"Don't get me wrong, I've got to make a buck to pay my employees. But early on, I thought I owed it to them to try everything to take care of them, and it was the right thing to do."