Citadel football during coronavirus: Obstacle or opportunity?

Lifting weights with gallon jugs of milk? Throwing around backpacks full of books?

The Citadel's Donnell Boucher thought he and his staff could do better when designing an at-home workout program for Bulldogs' football during the coronavirus shutdown.

"You look at social media right now, you see a lot of these crazy workouts and circuits, trying to find household items to use as weights," said Boucher, the director of strength and conditioning at The Citadel. "My position is that if this goes on for one or two months, we can't be messing around with stuff like that."

That's why Boucher and his assistants took a different tack when writing a nine-week plan for the Bulldogs' football players, who held their spring game on March 7 and have essentially been on their own since spring furlough at the military school began on March 13.

With campus shut down and most cadets living at home and taking online classes during the coronavirus pandemic, Boucher had to come up with a program that Citadel athletes could use while most of them have no access to a weight room or exercise equipment. Many strength coaches across NCAA football are facing the same challenge.

"I told our team, we have a tremendous responsibility in front of us," said Boucher, who has been at The Citadel since 2007. "I told them, every team in the country is going to look at this in one of two ways: As an obstacle or as an opportunity. If we look at this as an opportunity to become a more player-led team and in better shape with the program we've written out, we will be at an advantage against our opponents."

Toolbox

As Boucher sees it, what's happening now in college football is a test of the moxie of strength coaches and of the personal accountability of players who must work out on their own.

"I haven't been this excited about writing a workout program since my first couple of years on the job," he said. "This is a one-of-a-kind deal that we've never had before. You have to be really creative. It's like, 'What are you made of? What do you have in your toolbox to give to your kids?'"

The Citadel's nine-week program — in three 3-week phases — emphasizes speed, strength, conditioning and recovery. And it dovetails nicely with what the Bulldogs would be doing normally during the month of April, he said.

"April is a huge month for our football program, historically," he said. "The way our spring practice and semester is set up, the month of April is one of the most exciting for our strength staff. Football is over, and we get to train them the same way as if we had a couple of draft picks getting ready for the NFL combine.

"We want to train our guys to be as fast as they can be, and we can get really creative in the weight room. Sometimes during the year, you have to stick to the meat and potatoes to get them ready for practice. But in April, we are focused on getting them their fastest 40-yard dash times, their best vertical jump and broad jump, all the NFL combine tests."

It's a month the players look forward to, Boucher said.

"It's a huge deal for them," he said. "When our recruits come in to the weight room, they see the record board, and all the numbers on that board are from April. When NFL scouts come in the fall, they talk to us about their numbers, and those are the numbers they put up in April."

A survey of Citadel athletes conducted by the strength staff showed that about 85 percent of them would not have access to a gym or exercise equipment while at home, Boucher said.

"So we decided to shift gears and emphasize speed, agility and power work along with their conditioning," he said. "I said, 'If we go home for April and the kids sprint and do their agility work and work on their running mechanics and they stay in shape, we'll be fine when the gym opens back up.

"If our kids do this, even at half compliance, we might be in the best shape of the year. Especially with the fact that they can eat and sleep a little more consistently at home than they do here, they could come back in better shape."

Accountability

Boucher said the home workouts are strictly voluntary, by NCAA rules, so personal accountability is key for the players.

"I can't monitor their workouts, and I can't report to the coaches," he said. "I can't tell the head coach, 'Hey, this guy did a great job on his 800 repeats yesterday.' I can't even report body weights."

And that also played a role in how Boucher and his staff designed the workouts.

"I knew if we wrote a program that was Mickey Mouse, not well thought out and inconsiderate of their situations, they are not going to do it. Their academics right now are super demanding. Some kids have 20 hours and now they are all online. So the last thing I wanted to do is act like they were going to be able to solve this puzzle every day. That's another reason why there is no equipment involved; just find a field or a track and you will be able to keep your body performance high."

The Citadel uses an app called teambuilder for all their varsity teams, and Boucher's staff can see the daily interaction of the players with the app. The software also includes leaderboards, so the athletes can compete and compare themselves with each other. The football team has a leadership squad of 12 players, each of whom has a group of six to eight players in his squad, which also boosts accountability.

"We put a lot of the team guidance and dissemination of information on them, and they've been a really important piece of the puzzle," Boucher said. "Our team knows what we can do and what we were really close to doing last year. They understand that if this one-month or two-month period is wasted by a lack of drive or buy-in, we are going to set ourselves back."