Child among dead as SC adds 590 coronavirus cases, 19 fatalities

A child from Sumter County was among the dead reported Monday from COVID-19 as South Carolina added another 590 coronavirus cases, pushing the state’s total number of infected past 123,000.
Public health officials reported that the disease claimed 19 more lives, including the Sumter child, who was 17 or younger.
But after consecutive days last week of more than 1,000 newly confirmed cases, Monday's numbers showed a third straight day of decline.
According to state Department of Health and Environmental Control, the state last week surpassed one million tests for the illness, and 5,256 more were reported to the agency on Sunday. The percent positive return rate was 11.2.
Meanwhile, South Carolina hospitals are treating 787 COVID-19 patients: 208 are in intensive care and 129 are being ventilated. Those figures remained stable from the previous day. About 77 percent of the state's inpatient hospital beds were occupied, DHEC reported.
By Sept. 19, DHEC anticipates a total of 133,978 coronavirus cases will have emerged statewide since March 1, when the first diagnoses were confirmed.
Statewide numbers
New cases reported: 590
Total cases in S.C.: 123,552
New deaths reported: 19
Total deaths in S.C.: 2,767
Hospitalized patients: 787
Percent of positive tests: 11.2
Total tests in S.C.: 1,075,129
Hardest-hit areas
Greenville County led the state in daily coronavirus cases on Sunday with 62, while Richland County saw 46 more and Charleston had 45, according to DHEC. Double-digit jumps also occurred in Anderson, Beaufort, Darlington, Dillon, Florence, Greenwood, Horry, Kershaw, Lancaster, Laurens, Lexington, Oconee, Orangeburg, Saluda, Spartanburg and York counties.
What about tri-county?
Charleston County had 45 new cases, Berkeley had 7 and Dorchester had 9, according to DHEC.
Deaths
Of the 19 confirmed deaths reported Sunday, 17 were patients age 65 and older; one was classified as “middle-aged,” defined as 35-64; and one was pediatric, defined as 17 or younger.
They lived in the following counties: Anderson, Bamberg, Beaufort, Charleston, Dorchester, Georgetown, Greenville, Greenwood, Horry, Lexington, Orangeburg, Richland, Sumter and York counties.
What do experts say?
Authorities continue to urge South Carolinians to avoid being indoors or within 6 feet of unmasked people. Several municipalities have formalized the request with local ordinances.
There are 241 mobile testing events scheduled through Oct. 17 and 249 permanent COVID-19 testing facilities across the state. To find a testing clinic or event near you, visit scdhec.gov/covid19testing.