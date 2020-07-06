Chicago, Pennsylvania now among places requiring SC travelers to quarantine

As coronavirus cases continue to climb in South Carolina, the number of places issuing warnings about travel to and from the state has also grown.

Travel advisories that specifically name South Carolina have been adopted by at least six states in less than two weeks. The city of Chicago created a quarantine requirement that names the Palmetto State, too. It took effect Monday.

All of the orders, which mandate a 14-day quarantine period for travelers coming from South Carolina and other areas with rapidly rising coronavirus case numbers, apply to out-of-state visitors and residents returning from vacations.

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot wrote on Twitter last Thursday that the emergency travel order, which lists 15 states seeing a "surge in new COVID-19 cases" was put in place to "preserve the gains" Chicago has made in containing the virus.

The orders mark a clear shift from just a few months ago, when Gov. Henry McMaster was ordering travelers from the northeast to quarantine. Hotels were told to not let New Yorkers rent rooms.

Now, the same "hot spots" that South Carolina called out in its quarantine order have named the Palmetto State on their lists of "restricted states."

The governors of New York, New Jersey and Connecticut announced a joint travel advisory that went into effect June 25. At that time, South Carolina and seven other states were named. Last week, the list doubled to include 16 states.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo took that advisory a step further when he signed an order blocking New Yorkers who willingly traveled to South Carolina and other states on the list from getting paid COVID-19 sick benefits upon their return. Prior to that order, employers would have been required to pay for workers' post-vacation lockdown periods.

Then last Monday, Kansas's health department added South Carolina and Florida to its list of states whose visitors had to quarantine for 14 days.

Rhode Island's quarantine requirement started the next day. Any state with a COVID-19 test positivity rate of 5 percent or higher was included, totaling 23 states plus Puerto Rico.

South Carolina's test positivity rate has been well above that threshold. The rate reported Monday by the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control was 18.8 percent.

Pennsylvania and Chicago listed the same 15 states for quarantine policies announced last Thursday. Most of the states on the list are in the south, including South Carolina and nearby North Carolina, Georgia, Tennessee and Florida.

Sign up for our new health newsletter The best of health, hospital and science coverage in South Carolina, delivered to your inbox weekly. Email

Sign Up!

Other states' policies don't name South Carolina specifically but require all or nearly all out-of-state travelers to observe a two-week lockdown.

Travelers are only exempted from the mandatory quarantine in Maine, for example, if they can prove they recently tested negative for COVID-19 or if they're visiting from a state with a "similar or better COVID-19 experience than Maine." Only five states, all in the northeast, are listed as exempted.

Massachusetts has a similar policy and is allowing residents of New England states, plus New Jersey and New York to travel there without restrictions.

New Mexico and Hawaii are telling all out-of-state travelers to quarantine. Vermont is identifying leisure travelers who don't have to quarantine using county-level data from a select number of states.

So far, none of the places requiring travelers coming from South Carolina to quarantine are in the state's "drive market," the region within a 350-mile radius, plus Ohio. The state's tourism leaders are banking on travelers from those areas to revive the struggling industry, which has already lost more than $3 billion this year, according to estimates from the S.C. Department of Parks, Recreation and Tourism.

But health departments in several states within driving distance have called out South Carolina's most popular tourist destination, Myrtle Beach, as the source of COVID-19 outbreaks among their residents.

Kentucky public health commissioner Dr. Steven Stack said during a recent press conference that "numerous people" in his state tested positive for coronavirus after vacations to the Grand Strand.

Officials in West Virginia, Ohio and Virginia have also reported coronavirus clusters linked to Myrtle Beach trips.

State tourism director Duane Parrish said last week that destinations are seeing some cancellations as a result of the rise in coronavirus cases. But, so far, new reservations seem to be well outpacing lost bookings.

Explore Charleston CEO Helen Hill predicted the July 4 weekend would be the region's busiest yet since the pandemic took hold. She estimated hotel occupancy for the weekend would be in the low 70s.

Actual hotel figures for the weekend will be released in a couple of days.

The percentage of the population that's willing to travel seems to be growing, Parrish said, and the Palmetto State is still hoping to attract "more than (its) fair share" of the summer's smaller pool of tourists.