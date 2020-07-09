Charleston's only magic club closes its curtains during coronavirus

There will be no more sleights of hand or rabbits pulled out of the hat at Charleston's only magic club, Holy City Magic.

The John Street entertainment venue that opened last summer for mind-tickling shows by local and touring magicians is closing its doors because of inability to operate during the coronavirus.

"Let me be clear: we are not closing because of COVID-19," owner and magician Howard Blackwell said. "We are closing because of government bureaucracy and the disproportionate way the law is being enforced."

Blackwell said that while bars across the state have been able to host live entertainment, his club was not able to legally host magicians for small socially distanced shows, though those same magicians could technically perform out on the street.

The small magic show venue falls into the same category as movie theaters, concert venues and performing arts centers across the state that are not allowed to operate during the coronavirus, per an order by Gov. Henry McMaster.

"You can even rent dirty bowling shoes at a bowling alley, but can't sit in a sanitized theater seat," Blackwell said.

The magic venue was the only of its kind in Charleston. The art deco space with vaudeville accents featured a marble bar and a painted-on library shelf, accented by maroon curtains and clamshell footlights. Vintage magic show posters and mystical memorabilia were on display, including a wand made from Harry Houdini's old house and Harry Blackstone Sr.'s floating light bulb.

Blackwell said he hopes this is not the final hand for Holy City Magic with hopes to bring it back post-pandemic. For now, though, the red curtain has been drawn.