Charleston's new dining room capacity cap draws tepid response from downtown restaurateurs

John Adamson, who on Wednesday is opening a new vegan restaurant on upper King Street, had perhaps the quintessential Charleston restaurant owner’s response to news that City Council on Tuesday imposed more restrictive occupancy limits on indoor dining rooms.

“Oh,” he texted upon learning that the council set restaurant occupancy at 50 percent of the permitted level, or one person per 36 square feet, whichever is less. “I thought that was already in effect.”

When South Carolina settled on a reopening plan, it was one of just a few states which didn’t limit restaurants to a fraction of their pre-pandemic capacity. In order to comply with the voluntary Palmetto Priority program that the state has touted as the best way to protect diners from the coronavirus, restaurants only have to create 6 feet of space between tables.

Yet several of the states which initially allowed restaurants to seat half of their dining rooms have since shut down indoor dining completely, which is what Adamson expected from Council amid the storm of positive tests casting a shadow over the city’s dining district. He plans to run Neon Tiger as a takeout-only operation.

“Hard to say when we will open the dining room,” he said.

“Our civic leaders, from City Council up to Congress, have a responsibility to protect public health,” said Michael Shemtov, owner of The Daily, Workshop and Butcher & Bee, which got its start in the space that now houses Neon Tiger.

“I appreciate they are taking input from business owners, but ultimately what’s best for business is getting on the other side of the crisis, not living in limbo like this for an indeterminate period,” he said.

Shemtov, who is active with the Independent Restaurant Coalition, has not opened indoor dining at any of his three properties.

Dozens of restaurants in the city’s tourist district have either followed suit from the start or shut down their dining rooms in response to the local spike in coronavirus cases. Among popular restaurants with operating kitchens which won’t be immediately affected by indoor capacity restrictions are Chubby Fish, Cru Café, Edmund’s Oast, Lewis Barbecue, Purlieu and Xiao Bao Biscuit.

As for higher-volume bars and restaurants, many of them have ample outdoor seating areas, such as the dining patio which Uptown Social last week created from a vacant lot.

Restaurant workers, who are increasingly testing positive for the coronavirus, are, in some cases, echoing owners’ calls for a total shutdown. They worry that scaling back dining room capacity will result in them working fewer hours and making less money, which they say doesn’t feel like fair recompense for risking their safety to serve unmasked customers and work closely with infected colleagues.