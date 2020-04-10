Charleston's Holy City Vintage Market hosting virtual Easter edition

The Holy City Vintage Market showcases local vintage vendors once a month at locations around town, including Park Cafe and The Royal American.

Since the coronavirus has spurred a statewide stay-at-home order, the market has gone virtual. Instead of clothing and wares lining racks and tables, vintage goods will be showcased online via the Holy City Vintage Market Instagram page at @holycityvintagemarket.

The market's virtual Easter edition will take place 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday.

Shoppers can check the Instagram story for a bevy of items for sale and contact individual vendors' Instagram pages to make purchases. Participating vendors are offering distant drop-off and pickup options in addition to shipping. There will also be a "virtual Easter egg hunt," where the egg is something extra from a vendor, like a discount. Directions are to come on Instagram.

"We miss our customers and want to re-create our vintage community feel from afar," says Holy City Vintage Market founder Kelly Rae Smith.

Smith is encouraging folks to order takeout brunch from Park Cafe on Easter as well, since that is where the pop-up event would have taken place. Online shoppers can also share photos of themselves, their brunches and pets by tagging the page.