Charleston's Credit One Bank Invitational a test run for tennis in era of COVID-19

No fans, no media, no line judges.

Welcome to professional tennis in the era of the coronavirus pandemic.

The Credit One Bank Invitational, set to begin Tuesday at LTP Daniel Island, is heralded as a return to tennis amid the pandemic, which shut down much of the sports world last March.

"The largest scale tennis event to be confirmed since the sport went on hiatus to prevent the spread of COVID-19," reads the press release announcing the team event featuring WTA Tour stars, which was put together by Volvo Car Open owner Ben Navarro and tournament director Bob Moran after their Charleston tournament was cancelled in April.

Former world No. 1 Victoria Azarenka, 2017 U.S. Open champion Sloane Stephens, reigning Australian Open champ Sofia Kenin and 2019 Volvo Car Open winner Madison Keys headline the 16-player field, which also includes Charleston players Shelby Rogers and Emma Navarro.

"It was important to us to show that we can come out of this," said Moran. "It was important to us to provide some players the opportunity to compete and earn a living, which they haven't been able to do. It was really important to get that on the table. And it gave us an opportunity say thank you to all our healthcare workers at MUSC."

It's also an important test for how well coronavirus precautions can work in a pro tennis setting, with major events such as the French Open and U.S. Open set for September. Wimbledon already has been cancelled.

"For me, it seems like everything is going to be different at the U.S. Open, and all these tournaments," said America doubles star Bethanie Mattek-Sands, who will captain one team at the Credit One Bank Invitational. "No fans, what's the locker room situation, what about food and transportation? There are so many questions, and it's not going to be like any other year we've played before."

Other events have seen problems as sports return to play. At the RBC Heritage on Hilton Head Island last week, Nick Watney became the first PGA Tour player to test positive for COVID-19. And at tennis star Novak Djokovic's exhibition tour event in Croatia, two players, a coach and a fitness trainer tested positive for the virus.

At the Credit One Bank Invitational, which will be televised starting at 4 p.m Tuesday-Sunday on the Tennis Channel, tournament officials have worked closely with Medical University of South Carolina to put together safety protocols for the event. Some of the proceeds from the event will go to healthcare workers at MUSC.

"For us, MUSC's back-to-work team came out and did a full assessment," Moran said. "We talked about what we wanted to do. Everyone who is coming on site will be tested prior to arrival. And daily, we will have a health assessment with temperature checks and questionnaires. And we are really asking our players and personnel to social distance at all times.

"We will have minimal personnel on site, and no fans, obviously. We are deep-cleaning before, during and after each match, the whole facility. And we have really cool pods set up for each player throughout the stadium, with their own couches and lounges and workout areas. They will be excited when they see it. We are doing everything we can to make this a safe place."

The guidelines also include sanitizing equipment and mandatory facemasks for all personnel. Housing for players will be within walking distance of the Volvo Car Stadium at LTP Daniel Island.

Players will call their own lines during matches, and the tournament will use only one match official. Two ball crew members for each match will wear gloves and use equipment to avoid touching tennis balls, and players will be responsible for handling their own towels and refreshments.

The WTA Tour stars will be coming off perhaps the longest non-injury layoffs of their careers. Keys said she hasn't played a competitive singles match since Australia in January.

"I don't think many of us, outside of having an injury, have gone this long without that level of competition," she said. "So I think it will be pretty difficult for all of us to manage those nerves and get back into that mentality of playing matches."

The field also includes Amanda Anisimova, Monica Puig, Ajla Tomljanovic, Danielle Collins, Alison Riske, Genie Bouchard, Jennifer Brady, Leylah Fernandez and Caroline Dolehide.

The event will include three singles matches and one doubles match per day Tuesday through Saturday, with all 16 players playing in four doubles matches on Sunday, when the team winner is decided.

"We want the players to have fun and enjoy their time, but staying safe and healthy is the No. 1 priority of this event," Moran said.