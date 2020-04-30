Charleston's city parks reopening Friday, but Demetre Park on James Island to remain closed

Nearly all of Charleston's parks will reopen Friday, putting the city in lockstep with neighboring Mount Pleasant and aligning with the reopening of some Charleston County and state parks.

Mayor John Tecklenburg told City Council on Thursday night that playgrounds and any shared equipment would remain inaccessible. Tennis courts will reopen but players must bring their own equipment.

Demetre Park on James Island will remain closed.

Mary Murray Drive, which encompasses Hampton Park, will be closed off to car traffic from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. for the foreseeable future to allow for social distancing practices to continue.

Parkgoers are encouraged to wear masks. Restrooms and other areas that encourage close contact will be closed until the city receives further guidance from health officials.

City staff will be in the parks ensuring parkgoers are following social distancing guidelines. Large groups will not be allowed to gather and socialize.

Earlier on Thursday, Charleston County Parks announced four unstaffed parks would reopen Friday: Laurel Hill County Park in Mount Pleasant, Meggett County Park, North Charleston Wannamaker North Trail and Stono River County Park in West Ashley. The restrooms and water fountains at the Stono River County Park will not be accessible.

Charleston County Parks said more parks will open in the next few weeks and will be announced soon. Charleston County Parks staff ask visitors to follow recommended social distancing guidelines.

Isle of Palms changed its police checkpoint times this week. Officers will check for resident identifications at 8 a.m. instead of 7 a.m., and will reopen the roads at 5 p.m. instead of 7 p.m. Sullivan's Island will remain closed off and only allow residents on the island from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Mount Pleasant reopened three parks on April 25 and will open all but one park Friday. Parkgoers are supposed to keep moving, organized activities are prohibited and groups of more than three are banned. The only park that will not reopen Friday is a narrow, linear park at the end of Pitt Street.

Tennis, pickleball and basketball courts will open but playgrounds will remain closed. Most parks will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Special regulations include a one-way rule for using Shem Creek Park, which is primarily a network of boardwalks, so that people can maintain a safe distance from one another.