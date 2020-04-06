Charleston's Bill Murray writes, directs and stars in a coronavirus-era workout video

Locally based actor, writer and comedian Bill Murray has done it again.
In the coronavirus era, he's still bringing us entertainment, this time in the form of a Charleston-based workout video.
Murray writes, directs and stars in the video, which helps motivate people as they navigate the new norm of at-home workouts while supporting a small business. For the occasion, Murray teamed up with his Lowcountry gym, Longevity Fitness.
Longevity has been posting clips from the workout video, riddled with Murray's humor, on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter and Tik Tok. Video clips will be posted daily this week leading up to the full release on Thursday via Longevity On Demand.
We've got a clip from the two-minute trailer.
To access the full workout video, folks will have to sign up for Longevity on Demand, at a $25 per week subscription rate. This will include access to other workout videos as well.
Like many other small, local businesses, Longevity Fitness has had to shift its business model in the wake of the coronavirus.
"When Bill offered to step in to shine a light on small businesses and to make a video anyone out there could relate to, it was the perfect fit," said Longevity Fitness owner Jennie Brooks. "We could not be more grateful for his support."