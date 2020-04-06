You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article

We've made this article available without a subscription as a public service.

We depend on the support of subscribers to produce journalism like this every day. Help us continue this important work: subscribe or donate.

top story

Charleston's Bill Murray writes, directs and stars in a coronavirus-era workout video

  • Updated
Screen Shot 2020-04-06 at 12.13.07 PM.png

Bill Murray is the star of a new local workout video. Provided

Locally based actor, writer and comedian Bill Murray has done it again. 

In the coronavirus era, he's still bringing us entertainment, this time in the form of a Charleston-based workout video. 

Murray writes, directs and stars in the video, which helps motivate people as they navigate the new norm of at-home workouts while supporting a small business. For the occasion, Murray teamed up with his Lowcountry gym, Longevity Fitness. 

Screen Shot 2020-04-06 at 12.15.25 PM.png
Buy Now

Bill Murray wrote, directed and starred in a workout video. Provided

Longevity has been posting clips from the workout video, riddled with Murray's humor, on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter and Tik Tok. Video clips will be posted daily this week leading up to the full release on Thursday via Longevity On Demand. 

We've got a clip from the two-minute trailer. 

The best of health, hospital and science coverage in South Carolina, delivered to your inbox weekly.


To access the full workout video, folks will have to sign up for Longevity on Demand, at a $25 per week subscription rate. This will include access to other workout videos as well. 

Screen Shot 2020-04-06 at 12.14.22 PM.png

Bill Murray partnered with his local gym to create a comedic coronavirus-era workout video. Provided

Like many other small, local businesses, Longevity Fitness has had to shift its business model in the wake of the coronavirus. 

"When Bill offered to step in to shine a light on small businesses and to make a video anyone out there could relate to, it was the perfect fit," said Longevity Fitness owner Jennie Brooks. "We could not be more grateful for his support."

Reach Kalyn Oyer at 843-371-4469. Follow her on Twitter @sound_wavves.

Tags

Kalyn Oyer is a Charleston native who covers arts and entertainment for The Post and Courier's Thursday edition, Charleston Scene. She used to write about music for the Charleston City Paper and Scene SC.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News