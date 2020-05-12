You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article

We've made this article available without a subscription as a public service.

We depend on the support of subscribers to produce journalism like this every day. Help us continue this important work: subscribe or donate.

top story

Charleston's Bill Murray and Guy Fieri to compete in nacho-making contest

  • Updated
Bill Murray (copy)

Bill Murray will face off with Guy Fieri in a nacho-making contest. File/AP

It's "nacho" typical Bill Murray cameo. 

California restaurateur and Food Network star Guy Fieri is facing off with the Charleston resident and renowned actor to see who can make the best nachos. 

The food duel is called "The Nacho Average Showdown" and it's a Facebook Live event that will raise money for Fieri's Restaurant Employee Relief Fund.

The fund, which has accumulated more than $20 million, is providing assistance to employees affected by the coronavirus shutdown. 

The best of health, hospital and science coverage in South Carolina, delivered to your inbox weekly.


nacho.png

The showdown will take place on Food Network's Facebook page. Provided

The Mayor of Flavortown and Hero of the Holy City will duke it out at 5 p.m. Friday on Food Network's Facebook page. "The Chew" co-host Carla Hall will host, while basketball legend Shaquille O'Neal and actor Terry Crews will judge.

Fieri's and Murray's sons Hunter Fieri and Homer Murray will also join the battle. 

Murray's claim to the restaurant industry comes in the form of his co-ownership of some eateries around town, including Rutledge Cab Co., Harold's Cabin and The Container Bar. Murray has also been known to surprise service staff at random bars by helping make and serve drinks.

Reach Kalyn Oyer at 843-371-4469. Follow her on Twitter @sound_wavves.

Tags

Kalyn Oyer is a Charleston native who covers arts and entertainment for The Post and Courier's Thursday edition, Charleston Scene. She used to write about music for the Charleston City Paper and Scene SC.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Free Times Breaking News