Charleston's Bill Murray and Guy Fieri to compete in nacho-making contest

It's "nacho" typical Bill Murray cameo.

California restaurateur and Food Network star Guy Fieri is facing off with the Charleston resident and renowned actor to see who can make the best nachos.

The food duel is called "The Nacho Average Showdown" and it's a Facebook Live event that will raise money for Fieri's Restaurant Employee Relief Fund.

The fund, which has accumulated more than $20 million, is providing assistance to employees affected by the coronavirus shutdown.

The Mayor of Flavortown and Hero of the Holy City will duke it out at 5 p.m. Friday on Food Network's Facebook page. "The Chew" co-host Carla Hall will host, while basketball legend Shaquille O'Neal and actor Terry Crews will judge.

Fieri's and Murray's sons Hunter Fieri and Homer Murray will also join the battle.

Murray's claim to the restaurant industry comes in the form of his co-ownership of some eateries around town, including Rutledge Cab Co., Harold's Cabin and The Container Bar. Murray has also been known to surprise service staff at random bars by helping make and serve drinks.