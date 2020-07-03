Charleston youth basketball group giving away backpacks in lieu of canceled tournament

For the past few months, Travis Smith and Tré McLean have had July 5 circled on their calendars.

It was the day the former Charleston basketball stars were going to publicly launch the 20/20 Youth Organization, a nonprofit that promotes education, sportsmanship and community engagement for boys and girls in grades 6 through 9.

If things had gone according to plan, nearly 200 local youth would have filed into the North Charleston Athletic Center on Sunday for Day 1 of the organization’s inaugural Summer Basketball League.

But the coronavirus pandemic continues showing the world that things change.

“We ended up canceling after seeing how bad things have gotten,” said Smith, who played basketball at Porter-Gaud and now serves as an assistant coach at the school. “It was a tough decision but we ultimately had to do what’s best for the kids.”

Smith and McLean, a former West Ashley High School basketball star who played college ball at the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga, still want to make an impact for the Charleston-area kids. That’s why they’re organizing a book bag drive that will take place in August.

The locations and dates are still being figured out, but they currently have enough funding to give away 300 book bags, with 100 each being distributed at locations in downtown Charleston, North Charleston and somewhere in Hollywood and the local islands.

Those are three of the six target areas 20/20 Youth wants to serve. The others are West Ashley, Mount Pleasant and Goose Creek/Moncks Corner.

Smith said they’re trying to raise funds to distribute at least 100 more book bags. They’ll also be giving out school supplies that will be suitable for classroom learning and online work so kids can use them regardless of where COVID-19 requires them to take classes.

Giving back to the community means a lot for Smith, 29, who played college ball at Mercer. He also played professional basketball in Germany, among other places. McLean, 26, is currently playing basketball in Germany.

The two are determined to provide positive experiences for young basketball players, and give that same guidance they received during those formative years.

“The virus knocked us down, but we still have an opportunity to do something good for the kids, and we want to make the most of that,” Smith said.

To donate to the organization, visit charleston2020league.com.