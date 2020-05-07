Charleston Wine + Food's feelgood response to coronavirus hasn't made everyone happy

For a Charleston organization which exists “first and foremost…to create an economic injection for our community,” generating $11 million in direct economic impact over five days in March is a mark of success. But the Charleston Wine + Food Festival’s achievement this spring was immediately overshadowed by COVID-19.

Within one week of the annual culinary extravaganza wrapping up, the Centers for Disease Control advised no gatherings of 50 or more people. By the end of the month, nearly the whole country was on lockdown, with deaths attributed to the coronavirus mounting.

“People were feeling like they were in a negative news slog,” Wine + Food executive director Gillian Zettler says.

To counteract the resulting despair which gripped the food-and-beverage sector, the festival in early April launched its “Pass the Positivity” campaign, which has emerged as the cornerstone of Wine + Food’s response to the pandemic. Through social media accounts, the festival has asked followers to contribute “stories of kindness,” as well as showcased local chefs, beverage professionals and wellness experts with upbeat messages.

“We wanted to create a place for spreading some joy in a time of darkness,” spokeswoman Alyssa Maute Smith says.

Smith adds the festival also “reached out to all participating talent to let them know that we were here to support them and that we would be using our channels to amplify their messages.” Additionally, the festival created a resources page which it began updating this week.

In terms of measurable contributions, such as monetary and in-kind donations, Smith says the festival gave eight leftover pallets of bottled water to the Medical University of South Carolina’s COVID-19 testing facility in West Ashley. It also donated $5000 to Pay It Forward, a local initiative to provide groceries to hospitality employees in need.

But that demographic isn’t uniformly impressed by the festival’s actions in the wake of the pandemic.

“Why haven’t y’all done anything to support the F&B community in Charleston?,” Hotel Bennett bartender Branden Wiehl asked on the festival’s Facebook page, voicing a sentiment shared by some of his peers who yearly donate their time and skills to the event. “(I)n regards to the Covid-19 pandemic…I would expect better from an organization that profits solely off Charleston F&B.”

Two weeks after Wiehl posted his question, Zettler told The Post and Courier she wasn’t aware of anyone taking issue with how Wine + Food is addressing the fallout from COVID-19.

It’s not publicly known how much cash is in the festival’s coffers, although a report released this week by the College of Charleston’s Office of Tourism Analysis shows 12,802 out-of-town attendees, who accounted for 45 percent of ticket buyers, on average paid just shy of $300 each to participate in the 2020 event.

In 2018, the last year for which the festival’s tax return is available, revenue from ticket sales was $2,145,201. The festival collected another $1,992,485 in gifts, grants and non-cash contributions: That line item could include food, drink and supplies from festival partners, such as restaurant groups, beverage distributors and artisan producers.

The festival at the end of 2018 had $535,125 on hand.

Zettler says the festival has not yet decided whether it will put more money back into the local hospitality community, either directly or in the form of funding for established relief programs.

“This is still a phase of being able to see how things are playing out,” Zettler says. “What we’re trying to do is connect with people we love and look for those folks to tell us how we can support and how we can assist. People have overwhelmingly been appreciative of that.”

As for the festival’s own plans, Zettler characterizes them as “a little bit of a wait-and-see.” Tickets will not go on sale in late summer, which is when the festival usually unveils its program schedule, but Zettler isn’t ruling out the fall for a ticket release.

She adds the festival will continue to “give people a platform to show their resiliency, and how they’re bobbing and weaving” by keeping up its Pass the Positivity effort. On Thursday afternoon, Nashville restaurant owner Maneet Chauhan staged a cooking demo under its auspices.