Charleston veterinary clinics start curbside services in response to the coronavirus

Charleston-area pet owners will likely find themselves waiting in the parking lot for their pet's veterinary appointments after the rise of the coronavirus pandemic.

Recently, cities like Charleston have issued stay-at-home orders as a way to mitigate the spread of the virus. Residents have been asked to stay home, with a few exceptions such as exercise, grocery shopping and doctor's appointments.

Charleston area veterinary clinics see themselves as one of those necessary resources in the community and will push to remain open. But to protect pet owners and themselves, clinics have opted to restrict owners from going inside their facilities.

They have also ended all non-emergency procedures such as nail trimming and are only focusing on procedures that can't be delayed.

At Charleston Veterinary Care, they've even opted to close an hour earlier to give themselves extra time to sterilize the facility.

"Things have been a lot crazier," said Hannah Helander, a technician with Charleston Veterinary Care.

Many Charleston pet owners are now being asked to call their veterinarians ahead of time so they can schedule a time to have their pets picked up from the parking lot. Dr. Dick Patrick, owner of Patrick Veterinary Clinic on Meeting Street, said for them the transition to restrict owners from coming inside the clinic was gradual.

Originally they gave clients the option to stay in the car if they were nervous about coming into the clinic. From there, it evolved to asking clients to stay in the car if they can.

Today, no owners are allowed in the clinic. Even when there was roof damage after a hurricane, Patrick said, owners were allowed into the clinic in certain areas. So this is a first.

He said the practice doesn't work by appointment but holds office hours.

“That's the way this practice has worked for over 48 years," he said.

Patrick prefers to have owners in the clinic with him. That way if he has any immediate questions, he can just ask while they are there.

“Those animals mean more to some people than anything in the world," he said.

Other than a few pets being protective of their owner's cars as technicians approach, Helander said, the transition has gone smoothly. Most people have been great with the changes and for the few who haven't, she hopes they become more understanding.

“This is all new for us, too," she said. "We're not enjoying it either."

But for some clinics, the situation has introduced new practices that might carry over when things clear up. The West Ashley Veterinary Clinic started a telehealth program in addition to not allowing clients in the facility in response to the pandemic.

Dr. Lauren Tierney, a veterinarian with the clinic, said if they hadn't been forced to create a virtual program, they might have never done it.

This is mainly to help their clients who can't make it to their parking lot for an appointment. Thanks to the new program, she was able to see a dog whose owner had just had a baby a couple of days ago.

She said the video conversation probably ended up working better than seeing the dog in person since she was able to see the dog walking comfortably around in its own environment.

"There's a huge place for it," she said.

For a lot of places, the pandemic also has brought on an increased number of clients. At the clinic where Tierney works, they've had to separate staff into a Monday through Wednesday staff and a Thursday through Saturday staff. Staffers are also coming in earlier on weekdays.

One reason for this is that appointments take a little longer because they have to retrieve pets from the parking lot. Another is because most owners are now at home more with their pets. This means they are starting to pick up on more issues.

"The owners are also all worked up and worried and it stresses their pets," Helander said.

Dr. Brian Leman, owner of Charleston Animal Hospital, said that whether it's through companionship or production, animals are an integral part of society. So clinics should remain open if they can. And ignoring an animal's health isn't helpful in the long run.

This is especially important for such treatments as vaccines, he said.

“You can take something that is already bad and make it a lot worse," he said.