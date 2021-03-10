Charleston VA opens vaccine eligibility to local veterans age 50 and older

Veterans age 50 and older who are enrolled in health care through the Charleston Veterans Affairs medical center are eligible for vaccines starting March 10, according to an announcement from the Ralph H. Johnson VA Medical Center.

The VA is giving vaccines by appointment at its new, Rivers Avenue outpatient clinic in North Charleston. Across South Carolina, everyone age 55 and older became eligible to sign up for a vaccine starting Monday, March 8. Other adults with medical conditions or with jobs that put them at risk for exposure also became eligible.

Each VA medical center is setting its own age threshold for vaccines "based on the age of their eligible Veteran population and vaccine supply."

Because it's a part of the federal government, the doses VA hospitals receive aren't taken out of South Carolina's allocation.

The Ralph H. Johnson VA Medical Center says it has given out 31,000 doses to patients "along the South Carolina and Georgia coast."

Anyone eligible should call 843-789-6900 on a weekday to schedule an appointment.

Statewide numbers

New cases reported: 507 confirmed, 207 probable.

Total cases in S.C.: 451,597 confirmed, 76,876 probable.

Percent positive: 4.7 percent.

New deaths reported: 17 confirmed, 2 probable.

Total deaths in S.C.: 7,768 confirmed, 1,013 probable.

Percent of ICU beds filled: 76 percent.

How does S.C. rank in vaccines administered per 100,000 people?

42nd as of March 9, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Hardest-hit areas

In the total number of newly confirmed cases, Greenville County (64), Spartanburg County (53) and York County (51) saw the highest totals.

What about the tri-county?

Charleston County had 38 new cases on March 10, while Berkeley had 19 and Dorchester had 15.

Deaths

Seven of the new confirmed deaths reported were people age 35 to 64 and 10 were in patients age 65 and older.

Hospitalizations

Of the 593 COVID-19 patients hospitalized as of March 10, 157 were in the ICU and 71 were using ventilators.