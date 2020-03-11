Charleston VA is prohibiting nursing home visitors as coronavirus spreads

With coronavirus cases in South Carolina, the Ralph H. Johnson Veterans Affairs Hospital in Charleston is prohibiting visitors to the site's nursing home and also screening everyone who walks in for potential symptoms before allowing them to meet patients or be treated.

"Charleston VAMC and its clinics are limiting public entrances to the front entrance at all sites and front entrance and Emergency Department at the VAMC," a statement on the website said. "Staff will be screening at those entrances with basic questions to help ensure individuals get the care they need while not exposing patients, staff and other guests."

Additionally, VA Secretary Robert Wilkie announced Tuesday that visitors are not allowed at the agency's roughly 135 nursing homes that house more than 8,000 veterans. He said those facilities are "going into an emergency situation."

That includes the 20 bed nursing home inside Charleston VA hospital, spokeswoman Tonya Lobbestael said.

It comes as nationwide concern over the spread of COVID-19 increases. As the nation's largest health care system, with more than 1,000 outpatient clinics and 170 hospitals, many veterans are at risk of being exposed to the virus. Nearly half of all VA patients in the United States are over 65.

The Columbia VA hospital did not immediately return a request for comment regarding additional screening procedures. A notice on the hospital's website was directing patients to call a hotline and advised using virtual health care options if possible.

Other clinics across the country are taking more drastic measures.

In Washington, where the majority of the country's deaths have happened, VA medical centers in Seattle and Tacoma are prohibiting children under 12 years old in the facilities. Patients or anyone with a runny nose or cough are required to wear masks at VA centers in Phoenix; Manchester, New Hampshire; and Asheville, North Carolina.

So far, the state Department of Health and Environmental Control has identified nine confirmed or likely cases of the COVID-19 coronavirus in the Palmetto State.

If you have flu-like symptoms such as fever, cough and shortness of breath, and you're a Charleston-area veteran, you can call 843-789-6500 or 1-888-878-6884 before you visit your local medical center or clinic. In addition to calling, the VA hospital is asking veterans to consider using virtual care options such as telehealth or My HealtheVet Secure.