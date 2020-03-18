Charleston tours stop due to coronavirus: 'This is like nothing we've experienced'

In the 40 years Tommy Doyle’s family has owned Palmetto Carriage Works in downtown Charleston, the business has been through its fair share of ups and downs.

But, as he and a few others prepared to transport the horses in the company’s big red barn on Guignard Street to Doyle’s farm Wednesday morning, he couldn’t think of any point in those four decades — counting even Hurricane Hugo, 9/11 and the 2008 recession — that was quite like this week.

“We literally went from having 81 employees yesterday to today, it's me and four other people," he said. "This is like nothing we've experienced."

His company, along with Charleston Carriage Works and Old South Carriage Co., decided Tuesday afternoon to suspend all tours indefinitely. The closures necessitated more than 100 layoffs, among the first Charleston’s tourism industry has seen because of the coronavirus pandemic.

In the same afternoon, 1,500 workers lost their jobs when two large restaurant operators, Indigo Road and Neighborhood Dining Group, announced massive layoffs.

Then on Wednesday, the city of Charleston issued a notice that all permitted tours, including carriages, walking tours and vehicle tours, would be suspended until further notice.

The suspension will impact the incomes of several hundred individuals. The city said 447 guides are licensed to give tours in Charleston.

Since mid-2018, guides have been legally allowed to give paid tours without achieving city certification, so there may be others beyond that total.

It's not clear yet how many people will be out of work as tour operations cease, attractions close and business dries up, but it was obvious Wednesday that much of Charleston's tourism industry was grinding to to a halt.

The list of major attractions that closed their doors grew. After suspending camping and educational activities earlier in the week, Patriots Point Naval & Maritime Museum in Mount Pleasant announced just after 11 a.m. that it would close temporarily, effective immediately.

Ferries that typically carry guests from Patriots Point to Fort Sumter weren't running after the National Park Service announced Tuesday that several historic sites in the Lowcountry, including Fort Sumter and Fort Moultrie, would shut down indefinitely.

The S.C. Aquarium, which sits next to another now-quiet departure point for Fort Sumter on the other side of the Cooper River, has been closed since Monday.

The Charleston Museum on Meeting Street was still open Wednesday but planned to shut its doors Thursday. Further down the peninsula, the Gibbes Museum had already closed its galleries.

Earlier this month, tourism officials and business owners compared disruptions from the coronavirus to those that precede and follow a hurricane. People optimistically looked to the city’s “drive-in” market as a way to sustain business as travelers avoid flying, and tour operators figured they could stay open, even if they'll be serving fewer visitors than they typically would in March.

But, by the end of last week, Doyle said he felt things had taken a turn.

“It was literally like a light switch,” he said. “The cancellations were pouring in.”

Derek Evenhouse, who manages operations at Old South Carriage Co., said that his guides' pay varies based on how many tours they’re able to give, so they're used to bringing in less income over the slower winter months and making up for it in the spring.

April is typically their busiest month, he said, followed by May.

“That promise of spring got snatched away really quickly,” Evenhouse said.

At Charleston Carriage Works, owner Christoff Broderick said he plans to keep his 23 employees busy with work for the next couple of weeks, between training with the horses and maintenance tasks like repainting stalls. After two weeks, if closures are continuing, he’ll reassess, he said.

While the carriage companies agreed they hope to hire back all the workers they laid off this week, having to let those employees go at this time of year was “awful timing,” Doyle said, noting that one of the people helping him out at the barn Wednesday was also fielding questions from workers who were filing for unemployment.

Meanwhile, Doyle still has “40 co-workers to look out for” — the horses that will still be under his care during the temporary shutdown — even while the business is bringing in no new revenue.

“In this business, there are fixed expenses, and there’s no getting around them,” Christoff said.

The cost of taking care of the horses will only compound over time, Evenhouse said, especially if closures drag on longer than a couple of weeks. Old South has dozens of acres out on Johns Island where the horses can stay, and they’re stocked up on feed, but looking after the herd and making sure they get regular exercise will take work.

Christoff said the best thing the community can do to support businesses like theirs is to heed warnings from the government and public officials to stay inside and practice social distancing. That way, he said, the closures could end more quickly.

“There’s no city better positioned for a quick comeback,” Doyle said. “The problem is, we just don’t see the light at the end of the tunnel with this yet. We don’t know when it ends.”

Evenhouse said he heard from callers Wednesday asking about alternative plans the company has during the shutdown. But, unlike a restaurant that might be able to pivot to takeout or a retail store that can sell products online, there was no other option for his line of work.

“We are a tourism-based company, and tourism is shut down,” he said.