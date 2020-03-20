Charleston tourism could take 'devastating' $523M hit in next 4 weeks from coronavirus

Charleston's tourism sector could take a $523 million hit in the next month as travel dwindles during the coronavirus crisis, according to a new estimate from the College of Charleston.

"We're being conservative with this," said Wayne Smith, chair of the college's Department of Hospitality and Tourism Management.

That decline would mean a loss of an estimated $19 million in local tax revenue.

Smith and his team used hotel occupancy figures from last week — which already showed substantial year-over-year occupancy declines — and data from cities like Seattle and New York where outbreaks have already escalated further to produce the estimate.

The projected loss only accounts for the next month, Smith noted, and it's unclear how long losses will actually be felt.

"We felt like a month was as far out as we could go, given how quickly everything is changing," he said.

Hotel occupancy data from last week already showed substantial declines. Charleston County hotels filled about 65 percent of their rooms from March 8 to 14, compared to nearly 85 percent over the same period last year.

On the peninsula, the occupancy rate was 66.4 percent, a year-over-year drop of nearly 21 percent.

Occupancy rates for this week are expected to be much lower, Smith said, and they've predicted rates will drop as low as 15 percent in the coming weeks.

"It's devastating," Helen Hill, CEO of Explore Charleston, said Friday. "It's unlike anything we've done in the past, because we don't know when this is going to end. Every business is facing that."

While the local tourism industry has, for the last several years, had to absorb annual losses connected to hurricanes and severe weather, those dips were substantially smaller.

Last year, Hurricane Dorian caused an estimated $58.6 million loss. Even Hurricane Florence, which took a much more substantial $111 million bite out of the local tourism economy, had about a fifth of the economic impact, particularly considering that losses are likely to continue past the month mark.

Sign up for our new health newsletter The best of health, hospital and science coverage in South Carolina, delivered to your inbox weekly. Email

Sign Up!

This week, people like Tommy Doyle, who has run Palmetto Carriage Works in downtown Charleston for 20 years, started to note how unprecedented the downturn felt.

"This is like nothing we've ever experienced," Doyle said Wednesday, after shutting down tour operations indefinitely.

As restaurants closed their dining rooms and attractions shut their doors, the local hospitality sector already started to see the job toll this health crisis will take.

Charleston businesses announced some 2,000 hospitality and travel-related layoffs in the last week, and, based on national estimates, job losses in the tourism sector will likely continue through next month.

In the hotel sector, the downturn was first felt by properties that rely on group bookings and events, Hill said, as cancellations and postponements started to roll in earlier this month. High-end leisure hotels felt it quickly, too, since many of their guests tend to travel by plane.

Extended-stay hotels have maintained the strongest occupancy rates, she noted, and island resorts like Wild Dunes on Isle of Palms and Kiawah Island Golf Resort were still seeing some sustained business this week.

As of midday Friday, no Charleston hotels had shut down operations, but Hill said to expect hotel closings and consolidations in the coming days.

"They're going to have to make some really tough decisions," Smith said.

Hill said her team, which promotes the Charleston area to visitors, is already shifted focus to recovery. Explore Charleston suspended all of its regular advertising, she said, and is working to figure out what hotels, restaurants and attractions can do to prepare as they try to ride out the downturn.

"How we spend this time will determine how great we are when we come out of it," Hill said.