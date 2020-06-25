Charleston to vote on requiring masks as county leads SC in new coronavirus cases

Charleston's city council will hold an emergency meeting Thursday to vote on whether people should be required to wear masks in public spaces beginning at noon on Friday.

People would be required to wear masks in public indoor spaces like grocery stores or restaurants, as well as while interacting with people outdoors, and on public or commercial transportation. People will also have to wear them while walking anywhere that's too crowded to keep six feet of distance between each other.

Exceptions for people who can't safely wear or remove masks are included in the proposed ordinance, as well as for those actively eating, drinking or smoking.

Any unmasked person who ignores a warning about the ordinance is subject to a $50 fine, and businesses are responsible for keeping their employees in compliance.

The vote comes as Charleston's weekly new case rate led the state with an average of over 164 positive tests each day, and especially high rates among downtown residents.

Similar ordinances have been passed in Columbia and Greenville, and are under consideration in Mount Pleasant and Goose Creek. Attorney General Alan Wilson said Wednesday that local ordinances are legal, even as Gov. Henry McMaster declines to issue statewide mandates.

The city-specific regulations are too piecemeal to quash the statewide spike in infections, state epidemiologist Dr. Laura Bell said Wednesday, but any additional precautions are necessary to stem the pandemic's flow.