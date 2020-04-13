Charleston to serve as mission control for national effort to save independent restaurants

When the Galivants Ferry Stump last fall hosted presidential candidates, organizers couldn’t promise participants much more than speaking time on the general store’s side porch and a chance to get their fill of chicken bog. But U.S. Sen. Amy Klobuchar’s South Carolina state director was so charmed by the whole old-timey affair that she made gift bags for each planning committee member.

“She thought about the little things,” one of the recipients, Democratic consultant Jimmy Williams, says of Angela Kouters, who put a handwritten note, book and Klobuchar T-shirt in each bag. “She was thorough and detailed.”

The 41-year-old political operative describes the gesture as “Charleston etiquette,” noting she had to learn its tenets after moving here from Georgia. She was still a student at the College of Charleston when she realized that “Charleston manners go a long, long way for many things.”

But what Kouters calls etiquette or manners is also the soul of hospitality, and it’s now her job to help save it.

Kouters is a founder and executive director of the Independent Restaurant Coalition, a group which has emerged as a leading industry voice since coronavirus containment measures shut down restaurants across the country and left half a million food-and-beverage workers out of a job.

Among the 10,000 chefs who have lent their names to the national effort are Andrew Zimmern, Sean Brock and Jose Andres. Last week, supporter Tom Colicchio led a conference call for reporters detailing how the coalition wants to see Congress address shortcomings in the coronavirus relief package, resulting in its demands being repeated on ABC News and in The Washington Post. In just a few short weeks, the organization’s blue-and-yellow logo with a heart at its center has become an Instagram fixture from Portland to Miami.

Yet the group remains closely tied to Charleston, which stands to function as a command center for reversing the devastation suffered by U.S. restaurants. “It’s crazy, because normally the centers of power for these things is D.C. or New York City,” Kouters says.

Besides Kouters, Charleston is home to principal members of the coalition’s leadership team, including wine distributor and coalition co-founder Harry Root, restaurateur Michael Shemtov and chef Mike Lata. Additionally, Kouters says the city is a living demonstration of restaurants shaping the economy and culture.

“That’s how we got started: How do we make sure all of the cool places are still standing?” she says. “I don’t want to come out of this and have Charleston not be Charleston.”

For the mission to succeed, though, Kouters may have to run her best campaign yet.

To be clear, Kouters doesn’t necessarily agree with that assessment. “Staff aren’t the story,” she said recently in a phone interview. “I like to operate behind-the-scenes and keep what little privacy I have in this world.”

Still, those familiar with her political career say her style could influence the IRC’s trajectory, and not necessarily in a positive direction. In the weeks since Klobuchar ended her presidential bid, staffers affiliated with her campaign and others have asked privately why Kouters wasn’t more visible on her boss’ behalf.

“Actually, I had three knee surgeries in 2018, so I couldn’t go to a lot of events,” Kouters says in response to those allegations. And the Klobuchar campaign, which was reportedly sensitive to accusations that the senator mistreated her staff, was preternaturally understanding.

“Like, credit to the campaign, because normally operatives have to be up and mobile,” Kouters continues.

She was both of those things on the March day that she and Root started talking seriously about the consequences of the coronavirus for the restaurant industry. Root, fresh off lobbying for the suspension of European wine tariffs, knew Kouters had worked with the Klobuchar campaign. So it was natural that their chitchat tilted political when the two saw each other at an Academic Magnet School lacrosse game (Root’s son is a midfielder; Kouters’ godson plays goalie.)

Root was not available for comment, but Kouters says he soon thereafter invited her to join a local restaurant owners’ roundtable with Mayor John Tecklenburg.

“I went to that to try to offer some relief and action,” she says. “It was like, ‘OK, we think we should do a thing, but we don’t know what that thing is.’ My career was spent on national security and crisis management, so we were just talking, trying to sort through this.”

After graduating from the College of Charleston in 2000, Kouters went to Washington, D.C., where on Sept. 11, 2001, she interviewed with U.S. Sen. Fritz Hollings for a legislative aide position. The following day, she attempted to join the Marine Corps but was told that women weren’t eligible for the infantry. The recruiter countered that she could learn to fly, but Kouters says, “I have crappy, crappy eyesight, and a paralyzing fear of heights.”

She took the Senate job instead.

At the same time, she continued bartending, a skill she’d picked up as a college student working at Hyman’s Seafood.

“The restaurant industry is single-handedly the reason I was able to rise through the ranks in D.C.,” she says, pointing out it’s notoriously difficult to transcend entry-level jobs on the Hill without another source of money to subsidize the hard work required. When Kouters joined the John Kerry for President campaign as its national political director for veterans and military families, she held on to her shifts at Capital City Brewing Company.

For a little more than a decade, Kouters stayed in D.C., putting together congressional operations for newly-elected representatives. She called on that experience in her new role with the IRC: “I kind of knew the pieces we needed to put in: We needed to get the PR side down. We needed to get lobbying down.”

Then in 2017, she moved to South Bend, Ind., to serve as Mayor Pete Buttigieg’s chief of staff. Kouters had helped with his run for Democratic National Committee chair. “I’m especially looking forward to working with Angela because she’s a doer,” Buttigieg told The South Bend Tribune at the time. “She knows how to come into a complicated situation and get results.”

Seven months later, Kouters decided to “come home” to Charleston. Former colleagues in the mayor’s office declined to speak on the record, but Kouters says the parting was amicable, despite her aligning with Klobuchar in the presidential race.

“Nothing against Pete or anything,” she says. “When he launched, I bought him a beer. When he and Chastain got married, I sent him a wedding gift.”

Klobuchar struck Kouters, who approached the decision-making process with years of military affairs experience behind her, as a better choice for commander-in-chief. “I’d never been outworked until I saw Sen. Klobuchar,” she adds.

In Kouters’ opinion, neither of them could work hard enough to overcome significant funding disadvantages in South Carolina. “Even the Senator will admit we had something like one-fifth of the funding as other candidates,” Kouters says. “The resource game was always going to be tight for us.”

On Feb. 18, The Washington Post pointed to the campaign’s struggles in the state as illustrative of Klobuchar’s trouble connecting with African American voters. “The campaign in recent days had to ask a former Democratic official for a list of black churches in South Carolina,” the paper reported with 11 days left until Primary Day.

Klobuchar collected 16,677 votes statewide, finishing sixth. Approximately 48 hours after the polls closed, she dropped out of the race.

Once her job was swept away with the rest of Klobuchar’s abandoned campaign, Kouters didn’t consider moving back to D.C. It took her “about a minute” to agree to run the IRC.

“We were launching a plane made out of duct tape and cardboard,” she admits of an effort less poetically assembled from Root's extensive list of contacts in the Southeast's high-end restaurant scene, as well as their chef friends here and elsewhere. Retrieving an analogy from the world in which she's worked, Kouters likens the scenario to the U.S. Army of Corps of Engineers clearing rubble and building bridges in the immediate aftermath of battle.

But the group has since taken in money and put out a professional image. Kouters says everyone involved with the organization is committed to sticking with it until “as many restaurants as possible are made whole,” which means small one-person operations along with the conglomerates headed up by the well-known names on the IRC’s leadership roster.

“We need top chefs to get the PR piece, but the policy is directed at communities” such as the one in which Kouters lives: “I’m not leaving Charleston ever if I can help it: I came to my senses and I’m not looking back,” she says.

After all, this is where Kouters can walk her mutt Barkley down the street to Harold’s Cabin, which she visits four or five times a week in normal circumstances, and the employees will give him a treat.

Prior to the pandemic, that was Charleston hospitality. Now it's up to Kouters and her cohort to help determine its future.