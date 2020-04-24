Charleston to receive more than $607,000 in federal aid to help homeless during pandemic

The city of Charleston will receive more than $607,000 in federal funds to help assist the area's homeless population, as well as those who are at-risk of becoming homeless as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

The funding was authorized by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development through the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act signed into law last month.

"The funding itself will not go directly to the individual, but it will go directly to entities who can then help fund the needs that these individuals have," said Geona Shaw Johnson, the city's director of housing and community development.

More than $488,000 of the federal aid comes in the form of community development block grant funds. Around one-third of that will go toward homeless prevention programs via rent, mortgage or utility assistance for individuals who are at risk of losing their home or apartment. The rest will be used to assist homeless people with lodging, transportation and other related expenses as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

This could include housing homeless individuals temporarily in hotel rooms if they need to self-quarantine, Shaw Johnson said, but the funds can also be used to assist homeless individuals with temporary housing or apartments, regardless of if they have been tested for the virus.

About $118,000 of the federal funding will be specifically allocated to be used for housing assistance to help people living with HIV/AIDS.

Much like the community development block grant funds, some of the Housing Opportunities for Persons with AIDS funds will be used to support homelessness prevention programs, and some will be used to temporarily house people that are already homeless.

People living in the tri-county area who have been diagnosed with HIV or AIDS are eligible to receive this support, which will primarily be distributed through Palmetto Community Care and Roper St. Francis Healthcare's Ryan White Wellness Center.

"Our vision and thought is that this money helps individuals to improve their lives in every way — physically, emotionally, spiritually," Shaw Johnson said. "It helps meet that need to provide that holistic life that is often missing if you're having to live on the street, or if you're having to live on the friend's couch because you don't have housing of your own."

The city will begin accepting applications to receive funds in the coming weeks, Shaw Johnson said. City Council will vote on Tuesday to include the funds in Charleston's Consolidated Plan and its Annual Action Plan.