Charleston cancels public meetings, considers emergency declaration amid coronavirus fears

Charleston Mayor John Tecklenburg and members of Charleston City Council will have a telephonic meeting at 2 p.m. and consider issuing a State of Emergency. A Post and Courier file photo from January. File/Gavin McIntyre/ Staff

 By Gavin McIntyre gmcintyre@postandcourier.com

Charleston's City Council will consider issuing a State of Emergency declaration during a telephone council meeting Monday as concerns over coronavirus spread. All public meetings through the end of the month have been canceled. 

"The health and public safety of our citizens and employees are always our priority," Mayor John Tecklenburg said in a city-issued news release Monday morning. "This virus is known to be very contagious and taking these social distancing measures is essential to mitigating the spread in our community."

An "emergency telephonic" council meeting is planned for 2 p.m. Monday followed by a 3 p.m. news conference with Tecklenburg and Medical University of South Carolina President David Cole.

Essential city meetings will be rescheduled as needed, city officials said in a press release.

Public performances and gallery showings have been cancelled in all city facilities through the end of the month.

City youth and adult sports programs have been suspended and Charleston leaders discourage citizens from gathering in groups of 50 or more in city parks and playgrounds.

Charleston's senior centers are closed. 

At noon, the city's permit center will close to the general public. Many can be submitted through the city's online portal https://www.charleston-sc.gov/cap. Any permit type not yet in the city's portal can submitted be via email to permits@charleston-sc.gov. The city halted inspections of occupied structures but unoccupied structure inspections will continue.

The city is implementing work-from-home policies, too, as police, fire and sanitation have put enhanced safety protocols in place.

This is a developing story, check back for updates. 

Reach Mikaela Porter at 843-937-5906. Follow her on Twitter @mikaelaporterPC. 

Mikaela Porter joined The Post and Courier in April 2019 and writes about the city of Charleston. Previously, Mikaela reported on breaking news, local government, school issues and community happenings for The Hartford Courant in Hartford, Conn.

