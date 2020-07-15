Charleston teachers call on district to start school online, citing safety concerns

As schools across South Carolina finalize plans to safely bring students back to the classroom in the fall, more than 250 teachers in Charleston County are asking district officials for more clarity, input and options.

Earlier this week, Charleston County School District teachers were asked to complete a survey in which they had only two choices.

The first asked teachers to commit to returning to work for the start of the 2020-21 school year in August, when they would have to "support any safe restart model that the district has in place.”

For the teachers who didn’t feel comfortable agreeing with this statement, they had one other choice: Announcing their intent to not return to work this fall.

Some teachers were critical of the angle.

“They’re not really options because people don't know what they're signing up to when CCSD says in the first option: ‘I agree to return with any safe restart plan the district comes up with,’ ” James Island Charter High School teacher Megan Barbee said.

Barbee said she felt frustrated with the district’s survey and wanted to get clarity on what exactly a “safe” restart meant.

As a result, she and a handful of other teachers decided to take action.

As of 11 a.m. Wednesday, 253 CCSD teachers signed a petition asking the district to consider a third option: starting the school year with nine weeks of online instruction. Once that happens, district officials would evaluate the situation and gradually transition to in-person learning as infection rates within the area decrease.

“We know it's not easy to do virtual instruction, but at this point, because of the numbers in Charleston, we know that inevitably we will end up here,” said Charity Scruggs, another James Island Charter High teacher.

“Even if we start with a hybrid schedule, if these numbers don't change … we will once again be unprepared,” she said.

The petition also asked the district to provide further clarity on its plans for fall reopening and to define a threshold for determining what type of learning model will be implemented.

"As the members of the CCSD workforce, we insist upon clearly defined safe restart conditions before making the decision to return to the school building," it read.

On Wednesday, Gov. Henry McMaster said that all schools should offer some form of in-person instruction option for students next school year.

At least one South Carolina school district has committed to reopening using an online-only model. The Charleston County School District has not presented final plans for fall instruction but is expected to do so at its Monday board meeting.

CCSD Executive Director of Middle School Learning Community Joe Williams said the district sent out its survey this week at the request of school principals planning for the fall while gauging how many of their employees are planning to return.

"I do understand where the frustration is coming from ... but we've also kind of stated in the past that if teachers or staff members have any circumstances that they feel will prevent them from coming, then we would work with them," Williams said.

District spokesman Andy Pruitt said teachers “have been providing input directly to the district throughout the summer,” including through the Safe Restart Reactivation Task Force and via various teacher of the year roundtable events.

Pruitt said these meetings have been held throughout the summer “to hear their concerns and use their input to address how we can safely return to school.”

Barbee, who served on the teacher of the year roundtable meetings, said she and other teachers she’s spoken to felt out of the loop during the district's planning process.

“I think that’s why we’re hearing such a vocal presence of teachers now, because decision-making is happening, or perhaps has happened, and there’s been very little attempt to seek genuine input,” she said.

During a school reopening committee meeting last week, parents, teachers, district leaders and school board members discussed the possibility of pushing back the first day of school for students by two weeks to allow more time for COVID-19 disease activity in Charleston County to slow.

The district said Wednesday all of its in-person summer education activities scheduled to take place through the end of July will be offered exclusively online due to the increase in Charleston-area coronavirus cases.