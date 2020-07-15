Charleston teachers call for starting school online, district releases fall reopening plan

Some students in Charleston County will likely return to school for full-time, face-to-face instruction for their first day of school Sept. 8, three weeks later than originally planned.

Charleston County School District is preparing to welcome as many students as it can back for traditional, in-person learning for the 2020-21 school year, according to a proposed reopening plan released Wednesday afternoon. The district picked the later start to allow COVID-19 activity in the area to slow.

The plan came hours after Gov. Henry McMaster called on public schools to delay the start of the school year until as late as Sept. 8 in order to offer in-person learning, a request that received swift pushback from teachers, state education groups and lawmakers.

The proposed plan and changes to the academic calendar are expected to be brought before the school board on Monday for final approval.

Chairman Eric Mack said the recommendations were crafted after district officials met with medical professionals and received input from its reopening task force.

"I'm very concerned that the numbers are rising, and the mere fact that there are great potentials and risk for a number of teachers and a number of students that may have underlining health conditions," Mack said. "So there are a number of concerns that I do have. But again, we have to come up with a plan."

When schools do reopen, some CCSD students might not have the option to return to school for full-time face-to-face instruction five days a week.

Recommended social distancing requirements, school bus availability and building capacity all limit the number of students any given building will be able to accommodate when they eventually reopen.

CCSD will follow guidance laid out by the S.C. Department of Education task force that school buses should operate with no more than 50 percent capacity when transporting students. This could potentially limit the number of students able to return for in-person lessons on a given day.

The district estimates that around 50 percent of its 80 or so schools will be able to bring all students back to school for full-time, in-person learning using additional safety protocols.

The remaining schools will be able to bring back anywhere from 50 to 90 percent of its students back full time, depending on the school building.

Those schools that can’t safely bring all students back full time will use an alternating schedule, where students spend two consecutive days learning in the classroom and other days completing assignments virtually.

One group of students would attend in-person class on Mondays and Tuesdays. A second group would attend on Thursdays and Fridays. After the first month, Wednesdays would be converted to an in-person instruction day.

All K-12 students will have the option to enroll in the district’s virtual academy option if they do not feel comfortable returning to in-person classes.

Teachers will be responsible for both in-school and at-home assignments. Student attendance will be taken every day, whether they’re in the classroom or working at home.

Educators lobby for online school

Frustrated by a so-called lack of transparency and the climbing number of COVID-19 cases, more than 400 Charleston County educators signed a petition this week asking the district to implement an online-only model for the first nine weeks of school.

The petition was formed after teachers across the district were asked to complete a survey in which they had only two choices.

The first asked teachers to commit to returning to work for the start of the 2020-21 school year in August, when they would have to "support any safe restart model that the district has in place.”

For the teachers who didn’t feel comfortable agreeing with this statement, they had one other choice: Announcing their intent to not return to work this fall.

Some teachers were critical of the angle.

“They’re not really options because people don't know what they're signing up to when CCSD says in the first option: ‘I agree to return with any safe restart plan the district comes up with,’ ” James Island Charter High School teacher Megan Barbee said.

Barbee said she felt frustrated with the district’s survey and wanted to get clarity on what exactly a “safe” restart meant.

As a result, she and a handful of other teachers decided to take action.

As of 8 p.m. Wednesday, 417 CCSD teachers signed a petition asking the district to consider starting the school year with nine weeks of online instruction.

CCSD Executive Director of Middle School Learning Community Joe Williams said the district sent out its survey this week at the request of school principals who hoped the results would help them plan for the fall and gauge how many of their employees are planning to return.

"I do understand where the frustration is coming from ... but we've also kind of stated in the past that if teachers or staff members have any circumstances that they feel will prevent them from coming, then we would work with them," Williams said.

After learning of CCSD's proposed plan, Barbee said she was most concerned by the district's "lack of adherence to data and recommendations" released by the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control.

Guidance from the Education Department asked districts to consider the level of disease activity in their county when making decisions regarding school reopening.

A high level of activity could suggest that districts need to consider an online-only model. As of Sunday, all but one of the state’s 46 counties have been classified with a high level of disease activity, according to a DHEC report.

Additional protocol

Charleston County schools will have additional health and safety protocols in place when they reopen, according to the plan, such as requiring students and teachers to wear a mask or face covering whenever 6 feet of social distancing can't be followed.

Under the proposed plan, students will eat “grab-and-go” style meals in their classroom to avoid large groups congregating in cafeterias.

Bathrooms and other high-touch surfaces will be cleaned twice a day, and buildings will be disinfected using fogging machines once a week. Water fountains will be disabled, but additional water bottle filling stations will be installed in schools that do not have them.

Hand sanitizer will be available in all classrooms, and HVAC systems will be updated and repaired.

It will be “highly recommended” that all teachers get tested for COVID-19 before they return to work.

According to Wednesday’s plan, the district has established protocols if a student or teacher tests positive for the virus. District spokesman Andy Pruitt said the protocol will “align with DHEC guidelines, health care professionals’ recommendations, and the law.” Once finalized, the district will share those plans directly with the public, he said.

In the event that COVID-19 cases “become even more widespread,” the district will consult local and state health officials to determine if the district needs to halt in-person instruction.

Some teachers fear that rising case numbers and the potential for a schoolwide outbreak could mean the district will be forced to return to online learning.

Barbee said she and other teachers she’s spoken to felt out of the loop during the district's planning process.

“I think that’s why we’re hearing such a vocal presence of teachers now, because decision-making is happening, or perhaps has happened, and there’s been very little attempt to seek genuine input,” she said.

Pruitt said teachers “have been providing input directly to the district throughout the summer,” including through the Safe Restart Reactivation Task Force and via various teacher of the year roundtable events.

He said these meetings have been held throughout the summer “to hear their concerns and use their input to address how we can safely return to school.”

Barbee, who served on the teacher of the year roundtable meetings, said she's planning to present the results of her petition to the district Thursday morning.

"They may still go forward with that plan, but at least they know where we stand," she said.

The district said Wednesday all of its in-person summer education activities scheduled to take place through the end of July will be offered exclusively online due to the increase in Charleston-area coronavirus cases.