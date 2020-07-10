Charleston superintendent: Schools could start 2 weeks later if COVID-19 cases don't slow

Charleston students could start school in the fall two weeks later than originally expected, district officials announced Friday.
Right now, students in Charleston County School District are tentatively expected to return to the classroom on Aug. 18. But a high rate of COVID-19 spread in the Charleston area has district leaders weighing a plan to delay the first day of school until Aug. 31.
"We've not changed our August 18 tentative comeback day for students, but we would have to see a downward trend in the COVID-19 rates that looks as though it's sustainable and will continue to flatten that curve significantly before we would move forward," said Superintendent Gerrita Postlewait during a CCSD safe restart task force meeting.
This schedule change would not include the five additional instructional days allocated by the state Legislature for K-8 students. The district has not yet decided when the additional days will be used.
Once finalized, these schedule changes could likely push the end of the school year back until mid-June, Postlewait said.
CCSD teachers are expected to return to work on Aug. 11. During Friday's meeting, many task force members said they were in favor of delaying the first day of school for students but felt strongly that the teacher start date should not be changed.
Postlewait will likely bring a formal recommendation regarding start dates to the school board during its next scheduled meeting on July 20.
Educational leaders across South Carolina, including state Superintendent Molly Spearman, have emphasized that the possibility of bringing students back for in-person instruction hinges on slowing the spread of the virus.
This is a developing story. Check back later for more details.