Charleston students 3D printing, sewing face masks for medical workers in need

A handful of 3D printers at West Ashley High School were once used by mechatronics students to build robots. Even though the school’s halls are mostly empty now, the printers are still being put to work.

Three of the school’s five 3D printers are steadily churning out face masks that will be donated to medical professionals in need.

“The kids would be using it right now if we were in class, and so it’s just our way of giving back,” Principal Ryan Cumback said.

As cases of the COVID-19 virus continue to grow in South Carolina and across the country, some hospitals have turned to the community for help, asking for donations of necessary supplies and personal protective gear including masks, face shields, gloves and hand sanitizer.

The design for the 3D printed masks was originally created by a group of innovators at the Medical University of South Carolina.

Joshua Kim, an MUSC senior designer and program coordinator, said there has been a "tremendous need regarding shortages of personal protective equipment." These shortages not only affect MUSC but also health care providers around the world.

"Our goal was to help design a solution that could be made at home that could help relieve some of the strain of demand," Kim said.

The designs and printing instructions have been made publicly accessible online so that those with ready access to printers can contribute to the cause.

"The crowdsourcing of 3D printers has been a tremendous help for MUSC," Kim said.

When West Ashley PTO President Beth Traynham learned about the designs, she immediately reached out to the school to see if printing them on campus was an option.

Cumback received overhead approval from the district’s chief operating officer and got to work.

Other tri-county school districts are also stepping up to the plate. Colleton County School District announced Tuesday that it would spend the following week using its 3D printers to create masks that will be donated to MUSC.

After initially printing the first successful mask last week, mechatronics teacher Nicholas Holmes tweaked the design so that the printers can successfully print the necessary parts for eight masks every hour.

The masks are constructed using a special type of plastic-like 3D printer filament, Holmes said. He estimated that the material cost for each mask is likely around $2.

“A lot of people have reached out saying, you know, ‘How much are you charging for them?' or 'Can we buy some?’ That's not the purpose of this at all, we’re not selling anything," Cumback said.

After they're printed, the reusable masks still need to be outfitted with a disposable filter cartridge and strips of neoprene foam to help create a seal between the mask and the user's face.

The masks have been tested and approved by a certified technician the same way N95 masks are tested, Kim said. The designers are still awaiting written Food and Drug Administration approval for the device.

Although students don’t have access to the building, a handful have their own mini 3D printers at home and have decided to help by printing some of the smaller attachments the masks require.

"Now that we're all home and I'm talking to my kids online through Google classroom, everybody is just bored because we’re always doing something fun and awesome at the school,” Holmes said. "This was a good project for that because there's a sense of purpose to it, and it gives the kid something to do."

One of the biggest challenges associated with 3D printers is that they are notoriously slow. Printing just one mask originally took around 4½ hours before the design was slightly altered, Holmes said.

Being able to outsource some of the parts to students has also helped.

Holmes is able to monitor the printers from cameras inside the machines that connect to a video feed he can access through an app on his phone to make sure the masks aren’t getting jammed or warped.

Once the pieces are finished, they’re dropped off at Traynham’s house, where they’ll eventually be assembled, sanitized and distributed to local private practices.

“We wipe things down, we try to keep ourselves healthy, but this is something larger to keep our health care workers safe, and thus keep other families safe,” she said.

Other students across the district are coming up with their own ways to help medical professionals, as well.

Fashion design students at Charleston County School of the Arts have switched from creating stylish clothing pieces to designing and sewing functional cloth covers for different types of masks worn by doctors, nurses and patients.

The covers are designed to extend the longevity of face masks by keeping them as clean as possible.

Instructor Caroline Baker even organized a group on Facebook to recruit volunteers to help. After one week, the group involved hundreds of members.

“The stories that I have heard since we started this are eye-opening,” Baker said. “Right now, if you have direct contact (with patients) and you are completely unprotected, you are a priority,” she said.

Traynham hopes they'll be able to drop of the first batch of masks in the coming week.

"I'm just excited that we can use our public school system to, you know, help in the fight against COVID," she said.